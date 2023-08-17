Hawk Family Announces Inaugural Recipient of the Alexander ‘Luke’ Hawk Memorial Scholarship at ABAC
The scholarship is meant to honor the life of Alexander 'Luke' Hawk and aims to benefit future generations at ABAC.
GRANTVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Richard and Donna Hawk and their family members today proudly announce the first recipient of the "Alexander 'Luke' Hawk Memorial Scholarship Endowment" at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) as Mason Dewberry.
— -Richard Hawk, father of the late Luke Hawk and Coweta County Coroner
Dewberry is a sophomore pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in environmental horticulture in Turf Business Management. Dewberry, the inaugural scholarship recipient, is a 2022 graduate of Newnan High School.
“Mason exemplifies the type of student we hope to assist with this scholarship in years to come,” said Richard Hawk, father of the late Luke Hawk and Coweta County Coroner. “He works hard, has maintained his academic status and he is pursuing a career outdoors, similar to Luke’s career passions.”
The spirit and purpose of the ”Alexander ‘Luke’ Hawk Memorial Scholarship Endowment” at ABAC is designed to honor the life of Alexander “Luke” Hawk by providing scholarships. The scholarship recipient must be a resident of Coweta County or any of the surrounding contiguous counties. Recipients must continue to make satisfactory academic progress to continue receiving the scholarship.
"When I was in the fifth grade before going into the sixth grade, my father passed away. So, I know somewhat how it feels to suffer a major loss in my family. I am very honored to be the first person to receive this scholarship in memory of Luke who was a classmate in middle school,” said Dewberry. “This summer, I had the opportunity to meet Luke's parents and thank them in person for this scholarship. Receiving this scholarship is a great help to me and my family."
In addition to his academic pursuits, Dewberry is a member of ABAC's Turf Club and recently completed a summer internship at Sand Valley Golf Resort in Nekoosa, Wis. He looks forward to a career in the golf industry after graduation from ABAC.
"ABAC is deeply honored to have the Alexander 'Luke' Hawk Memorial Scholarship at our campus. The family, including his sister Audrey who is an ABAC graduate, are special people who are investing in deserving students from Coweta County as they honor Luke,” said Dr. Deidre Martin, Chief Advancement Officer. “Thanks to an outpouring of generosity from family and friends, the scholarship has reached the minimum endowment level. We plan to continue to grow the scholarship in the years to come to allow even more students to benefit from this opportunity to attend ABAC."
For those who wish to support this endeavor, contributions may be made by check payable to the ABAC Foundation and sent to the following address: ABAC Foundation (13), 2802 Moore Highway, Tifton, GA 31793. All gifts to the scholarship are tax deductible. For more information on supporting the scholarship, contact Dr. Deidre Martin at 229.391.4907 or dmartin@abac.edu.
