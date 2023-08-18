Factory Entertainment’s Latest Movie Prop Replica Will Drive Back To The Future Fans Outatime and Out of Their Minds
Without a doubt, the Flux Capacitor is one of the coolest props we’ve ever replicated.”CONCORD, CA, US, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Factory Entertainment, a leading producer of high-end licensed entertainment collectibles, today announced the launch of its highly-anticipated first prop replica entry from the Back To The Future film series, the iconic Flux Capacitor.
As seen in and prominently featured in Doc Brown’s DeLorean Time Machine, the Flux Capacitor is “what makes time travel possible.” The replica, which was briefly previewed last month at San Diego Comic-Con, can now be ordered from Factory Entertainment’s website or through select retailers.
This highly detailed 1:1 scale prop replica replicates the Flux Capacitor prop as seen on screen and features screen-accurate lights and sounds, as well as remote-controlled AC or battery operation for maximum display flexibility.
The Flux Capacitor prop replica is available in two separate versions -- a limited edition of 1,000 pieces or a 300-piece signature edition version which includes a plaque hand-signed by the beloved actor who played Doc Brown, Christopher Lloyd. The signature edition is only available for purchase directly from Factory Entertainment’s website, factoryent.com.
"For nearly 13 years, we’ve had the great pleasure of creating many sought after collectibles based on iconic pop-culture properties” said Jordan Schwartz, President and CEO of Factory Entertainment. "Without a doubt, the Flux Capacitor is one of the coolest props we’ve ever replicated. While it may not be able to transport you back in time, by accurately replicating the effects seen on screen it is sure to tug at the nostalgic heartstrings of Back To The Future fans everywhere. As one myself, it’s a delight to be able to make this piece available to the BTTF fan community, and a particular honor to have had Christopher Lloyd sign our signature version.”
“As with all of our prop replicas, our team goes to great lengths to ensure maximum accuracy” said Factory Entertainment’s Flux Capacitor project manager, Tommy Vargas. “We were provided with fantastic resources and assets by Universal Studios and the team that restored the original screen-used DeLorean, which allowed us to study and include specific details to achieve that goal. We’re proud to say that, for the first time ever, a truly screen-accurate, officially licensed Flux Capacitor replica is available to order.”
Each museum quality replica includes a numbered plaque, prop story booklet, and remote control to power on and control the replica.
The Flux Capacitor prop replica is available to order now at factoryent.com and is expected to start shipping in November 2023.
About Factory Entertainment
Factory Entertainment, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality licensed toys, collectibles and home goods featuring a wide variety of entertainment properties, including Star Trek, Batman, James Bond, Masters of The Universe, ThunderCats, Men In Black, Game of Thrones, House of The Dragon, Aquaman, Harry Potter, Wonder Woman, The Beatles, Universal Monsters, Jurassic Park, Jaws and many others.
