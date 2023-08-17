Six Swope, Rodante P.A. Lawyers Selected for Inclusion in 2024 Best Lawyers in America, and Ones to Watch
EINPresswire.com/ -- Swope, Rodante P.A. would like to congratulate four of its attorneys for being named to The Best Lawyers in America© 2024 edition. Lawyers selected are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional knowledge and experience and undergo an authentication process to ensure current practice and good standing. For the milestone 30th edition, over 2 million evaluations resulted in recognition of just over 76,000 talented attorneys - that’s around 5% of all lawyers across the country.
The following Swope, Rodante attorneys appear in The Best Lawyers of America 2024 in Tampa in the following practice areas:
• Managing Partner Dale Swope – Insurance Law, Litigation – Insurance, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
• Managing Partner Angela Rodante – Insurance Law, Litigation – Insurance, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
• Partner Brent Steinberg – Insurance Law, Litigation – Insurance, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
• Sean Shaw – Insurance Law
Swope, Rodante P.A. would also like to congratulate the following attorneys recognized by Best Lawyers as “Ones to Watch” in Tampa in the following practice areas:
• Partner Danny Greene – Appellate Practice, Insurance Law, Legal Malpractice Law, Personal Injury Law – Plaintiffs
• Natale Shoemaker – Insurance Law, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
Within The Best Lawyers in America list, only a single lawyer in each practice area and metropolitan area is honored as the “Lawyer of the Year”, making this accolade particularly significant. The award is based on who received the highest votes from their peers during the review process. Partner Angela Rodante has been named, for a third time, Lawyer of the Year in Tampa for the practice of Insurance Litigation.
About Best Lawyers
For more than thirty years, Best Lawyers has announced an annual list of outstanding attorneys with exceptional abilities, professionalism, and integrity. The publication is highly regarded in the legal industry and depends on rigorous peer reviews from over four million top attorneys in the nation. Earning the recognition is a true testament to an attorney’s hard work and dedication to having a profound impact on the justice system.
About Swope, Rodante P.A.
At Swope, Rodante P.A., we make a deep emotional investment in improving the lives of our clients, who have often been devastated by the events for which we are seeking justice. The cases we take on are not simple, and often push the edge of legal issues we care about. For more information, please visit swoperodante.com.
