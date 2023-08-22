SIG Rebrands to Alera Group
Rebrand Enables Continued Growth While Providing Greater Value to Clients
This rebrand ultimately benefits our clients by allowing us to provide the resources of a national firm combined with the personalized experience of a local partner.”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SIG, a leading employee benefits consultant delivering innovative and cost-effective insurance solutions, announced today that it is changing its corporate branding to Alera Group. SIG was started in 1999 and became one of the founding firms of Alera Group in 2017.
— Richard Silberstein, Managing Director, Mid-Atlantic Region, Alera Group
“The rebrand to Alera Group is the next step in an exciting chapter of our company," says Richard Silberstein, Managing Director of the Mid-Atlantic Region at Alera Group. “This next step ultimately benefits our clients by allowing us to provide the best of both worlds, meaning we will continue to offer the resources of a national firm combined with the personalized experience of a local partner. With Alera Group’s deeply collaborative culture, we are able to leverage the national capabilities and experience within the firm’s 185 offices under one unified brand while continuing to support our clients’ business strategies and elevate the client experience."
Continues Silberstein, “In addition to the benefits our clients will realize from the rebrand, it will also allow our firm greater opportunities for succession and growth. Alera will provide a pathway for SIG, and the other member companies, to grow beyond our own capabilities while still prioritizing the needs of the client.”
The company’s nearly 70 employees will continue to support the business and remain headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. The company currently serves more than 400 corporate clients in 45 states.
Alera Group is an independent, national insurance and financial services firm created in 2017 through a merger of 24 like-minded, high-performing, entrepreneurial companies.
About SIG, an Alera Group Company
SIG, an Alera Group Company is one of the largest independent employee benefit firms in the Mid-Atlantic, and part of the nation's 7th largest privately held employee benefits firm in the nation.
SIG navigates the complexity of the healthcare marketplace on behalf of our clients in order to advise them on the creation of comprehensive benefit plans that align with their core values while maximizing their investment and controlling their costs.Our mission is to transform the client experience by providing a greater depth and breadth of resources, innovative thinking and constant collaboration, while maintaining strong relationships. As a part of Alera Group, SIG has access to the resources, technical expertise and best practices of a larger national firm, while maintaining the personal local service our clients expect.
About Alera Group
Alera Group is an independent, national insurance and wealth services firm with more than $1.2 billion in annual revenue, offering comprehensive employee benefits, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan services and wealth services solutions to clients nationwide. By working collaboratively across specialties and geographies, Alera Group’s team of more than 4,000 professionals in 185 offices provides creative, competitive services that help ensure a client’s business and personal success. For more information, visit www.aleragroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
Jessica Tiller
Pugh & Tiller PR
jtiller@pughandtillerpr.com