COMMISSIONER MILLER ANNOUNCES APPLICATIONS FOR YOUNG FARMER GRANT PROGRAM ARE NOW OPEN

AUSTIN – Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced that applications for the Texas Department of Agriculture’s (TDA) Young Farmer Grant Program (YFGP) are open. This announcement is part of a larger effort to strengthen and sustain Texas’ position as an agricultural powerhouse. Funds from the YFGP provide financial assistance to young producers across the state who are interested in creating or expanding an agricultural business of their own. By supporting young farmers, TDA aims to maintain a vital agriculture industry for generations to come.

“It’s no surprise that Texas leads the nation with the most farms and most producers,” Commissioner Miller said. “But what you may not know, is that we also lead the nation in the number of beginning farmers. We rely on the next generation of farmers and ranchers to ensure a prosperous future for agriculture and it’s our responsibility to nurture their success. The Young Farmer Grant Program provides assistance to young farmers to help alleviate some of the financial burdens that come with running an agricultural operation. It’s a great opportunity.”

Agriculture producers between the ages of 18 and 45 are eligible for the Young Farmer Grant Program. Funds are used to help create, sustain or expand agricultural businesses in Texas. Grant recipients must be able to match grant awards dollar-for-dollar. The Young Farmer Grant Program is funded by agricultural vehicle registration fees.

“I’m pleased to announce this is the thirteenth year we have been offering the Young Farmer Grant Program. Over the years, I’ve witnessed countless deserving recipients go on to succeed in all areas of agriculture, including horticulture, livestock, apiary and even cheese-making. I look forward to watching the next set of young farmers rise to the challenge. I have no doubt these bright young folks will have a great impact on Texas agriculture.”

For more information on eligibility and to apply for the Young Farmer Grant Program, click here. The deadline to apply for a Young Farmer Grant is 11:59 p.m., on October 11, 2023.

