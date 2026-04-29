Commissioner Miller Declares Agricultural Emergency, Mobilizes TDA Aid for Storm Victims in Lamar, Palo Pinto, Parker, and Wise Counties

AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today announced a declaration of an agricultural emergency for Lamar, Palo Pinto, Parker and Wise counties following a series of severe storms that brought destructive winds, tornadoes, heavy rainfall, hail, and localized flooding, leaving a trail of damage across farms, ranches, and rural infrastructure. In response, the Texas Department of Agriculture is activating the State of Texas Agricultural Relief Fund (STAR Fund) and other TDA disaster resources to provide disaster relief to affected agricultural producers.

“Texans are tough, but these storms hit hard and fast,” said Commissioner Miller. “Folks in North Texas woke up to shredded crops, damaged fences, flooded pastures, and serious losses that threaten their livelihoods. We have faced challenges before, droughts, freezes, fires, and now these storms, and every time, Texas agriculture has come back stronger. Texans are going to take care of our own.”

TDA is deploying key resources:

STAR Fund:

Privately funded relief for farmers, ranchers, and agribusinesses to rebuild after disasters. Apply now for grants covering infrastructure repair – no taxpayer dollars needed. Anyone can donate securely via the TDA website – every dollar aids recovery.

Hay and Feed Hotline:

Free service connecting hay donors and buyers in emergencies. Call (877) 429-1998 to give or get help.

AgriStress Helpline:

24/7 mental health support tailored for rural Texans. Trained pros understand agriculture hardships – call 833-897-2474 if crisis hits.

Administered by TDA, the STAR Fund delivers tax-deductible, donation-driven grants to speed recovery for eligible producers.

“I encourage any impacted producer in Lamar, Palo Pinto, Parker, or Wise County to reach out to the Texas Department of Agriculture and begin the application process as soon as possible. We are working closely with local officials and partners to assess damage and ensure no one falls through the cracks,” Commissioner Miller concluded.

To submit an application or donate to STAR Fund, visit here.

For additional information on TDA’s Hay and Feed Hotline, visit here.

To learn more about TDA’s AgriStress Helpline, visit here.

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