Commissioner Miller Applauds U.S. Department of Justice Settlement with TDA Advisor Carter Page

AUSTIN – Yesterday, the U.S. Department of Justice reached a settlement with Carter Page, resolving his claims against the federal government over unlawful surveillance during the 2016 Russia investigation.

The following is a statement which may be attributed to Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller:

“When the full power of the federal government, driven by the Deep State and the Washington, D.C. swamp, targets an innocent American citizen and gets it wrong, accountability is non-negotiable. Yesterday’s settlement delivers a clear admission: the FBI and DOJ made serious mistakes at the highest levels, relying on flawed FISA warrant applications riddled with errors, omissions, and politically motivated fabrications to spy on a law-abiding United States citizen.

Under President Donald J. Trump, we are restoring the principle that civil liberties are not optional and that no one is above the law, not even the entrenched bureaucrats in the D.C. swamp who weaponized intelligence agencies to pursue a baseless political hoax. Americans deserve better than ‘spy first, ask questions later.’

This resolution sends a strong message that Washington insiders cannot unleash the surveillance state against political opponents without consequence. Carter Page now serves with distinction as a trusted employee and senior advisor at the Texas Department of Agriculture. I have witnessed firsthand his professionalism, integrity, and unwavering commitment to our nation and its agriculture producers. He is precisely the caliber of patriot we need in public service.

For too long, the Russia collusion narrative, fueled by Deep State actors and swamp creatures desperate to undermine a duly elected president, enabled corner-cutting, disregard for the truth, and outright abuse of power. This settlement underscores our nation's commitment to transparency, accountability, and ironclad safeguards against future government overreach by the D.C. Establishment.

Never again should federal agencies, captured by partisan interests in the swamp, target citizens unfairly. I am confident that President Trump will continue working to ensure the federal government serves the American people, not the other way around.”

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