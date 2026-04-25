Texas Agriculture Commissioner Responds to Florida’s Announced New World Screwworm Emergency Animal Import Rule

AUSTIN — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today responded to Florida’s emergency rule restricting the import of warm-blooded animals from South Texas counties the state has labeled “high risk” due to their proximity to recent New World screwworm detections in Mexico within 125 miles of the U.S. border.

The following statement may be attributed to Commissioner Miller:

“Florida’s move is understandable. With the growing threat of New World screwworm, and as ground zero of America’s last outbreak a decade ago, they’re acting to protect their state. This isn’t a distant risk, and their heightened biosecurity makes that clear.

The impacts of New World screwworm are already here. The extended halt on cattle movement from Mexico alone is straining supply chains, cutting into Texas meatpacking capacity, and pushing prices higher for families nationwide. And let’s be clear; this threat isn’t going away anytime soon.

While USDA works to build a sterile fly facility and coordinates with Mexico, we cannot afford to wait years for a single solution. We need every available suppression tool in play, now. Our livestock, wildlife, pets, and consumers don’t have time to spare.”

Florida’s emergency rule imposes temporary controls on animals entering the state from designated “high-risk” areas to prevent the spread of New World screwworm. The rule applies to livestock and other animals originating from six South Texas counties: Zapata, Jim Hogg, Starr, Hidalgo, Webb, and Brooks.

For more information on Florida’s announced emergency restrictions, visit their website.

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