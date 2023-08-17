State of Tennessee Awarded on the Forbes America's Best Employers 2023 List

Nashville, TN - The State of Tennessee has been awarded on the Forbes list of America’s Best Employers 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on February 15th, 2023 and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

Forbes and Statista selected the America’s Best Employers 2023 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of approximately 45,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America Across 25 industry sectors, 1000 employers have been awarded, 500 large employers and 500 midsize employers. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that out either positively or negatively.

Based on the results of the study, the State of Tennessee is ecstatic to be recognized on the Forbes list of America’s Best Employers 2023.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as one of America’s Best Employers based on the experience and recognition of our employees,” said Department of Human Resources Commissioner Juan Williams. “Our employees continue to serve citizens and drive Tennessee to be the best place to live and work in the Southeast.”

###