Rubenstein Public Relations Brings Rich Silverman on as Senior Vice President

RPR is pleased to introduce Rich Silverman as the firm's newest Senior Vice President.

Rich's deep experience in corporate communications and financial journalism makes him a perfect fit for our team.” — Richard Rubenstein, RPR President

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR), a leading full service communications agency specializing in media relations and brand building, is pleased to introduce Rich Silverman as the firm's newest Senior Vice President. With decades of communications experience, Silverman brings a tenured expertise and strategic vision to the RPR team.

In his role as Senior Vice President, Silverman will play a pivotal part in sustaining RPR's exceptional service offerings in media relations, branding, and messaging development. He will collaborate closely with account teams to create comprehensive strategies that enhance the agency's position as a leader in the industry.

"Rich's deep experience in corporate communications and financial journalism makes him a perfect fit for our team," said Richard Rubenstein, President of Rubenstein Public Relations. "His strategic acumen and strong leadership skills will be instrumental in further elevating our clients' brands and achieving the highest level of media exposure."

Silverman's distinguished career includes senior-level positions at top financial institutions and renowned strategic communications agencies. He has held key roles and spearheaded successful media campaigns that significantly boosted brand visibility and achieved industry recognition at Merrill Lynch, Lazard, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), and Dow Jones Indexes.

Commenting on his appointment, Silverman said, "I am truly elated to join Rubenstein Public Relations and look forward to contributing to this dynamic, client-focused team. With my background in corporate communications and financial journalism, blended with a heavy dose of common sense, I am confident I can add value to what is already one of the most productive and respected PR firms in the industry."

Silverman began his career as a financial journalist, spending nearly a dozen years with The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones News, where he broke numerous significant stories and was the first-ever columnist for the century-old information service.

About Rubenstein Public Relations

Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent, New York-based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect, Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe.