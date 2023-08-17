Increase Giving and Engagement by 20% in 20 weeks in Q4 with GiveCentral's 20 for 20 Campaign

GiveCentral will launch its 20 for 20 Campaign to help nonprofits increase their engagement and giving by 20% in 20 weeks beginning Q4.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- GiveCentral will launch its 20 for 20 Campaign to help nonprofits increase their engagement and giving by 20% in 20 weeks beginning Q4, where the most charitable giving happens. GiveCentral's team will assist nonprofit organizations with fundraising efforts by evaluating and analyzing areas where goals can be improved.GiveCentral's 20 for 20 campaign will benefit organizations looking to raise more funds this year by capitalizing on giving strategies around calendar events, holidays, and social media holidays in Q4.Once an organization signs up for the 20 for 20 campaign the GiveCentral team of experts will help plan for each fundraising day using GiveCentral's AI-powered GC SmartTools that will showcase results in giving by removing donor friction and allowing your organization to increase engagement.Each organization will participate in the following:• A one-on-one meeting before the campaign begins.• One meeting during the campaign to check in and assess progress.• Meeting after the campaign to analyze.• Learn how to use GC SmartTools to elevate your organization!• Be a participant in GC's Giving Tuesday campaign, where you will have a platform setup and leaderboard along with marketing materials, a toolkit, and a timeline for planning.• Webinars where you can attend to gather information on:• Removing Donor Friction• Increasing Offertory• Gearing Up for Giving Tuesday• Giving Tuesday and Beyond• Best Practices for Social Media Marketing• Best Practices for Email Marketing• Capital Campaign Challenges• Mobile Donor Engagement• Advent and Christmas Giving• How to Get Your Donors Attention in 15 Seconds or Less• Tips and Tricks for Inviting and Welcoming Guests• Special Events• Year-End Giving Click here to read more about GiveCentral's 20 for 20 Campaign.About GiveCentralGiveCentral is a web-based donation and engagement platform designed to help nonprofits raise more funds. By consolidating all collection, fundraising, and communication activities into one place, GiveCentral makes it easier for donors to give, for nonprofits to connect, and for administrators to save time on accounting and data management. To date, there are over 750 nonprofits that have put their trust in GiveCentral. The organization looks forward to growing and expanding its offerings in the fundraising sector. Assistance from nonprofit fundraising experts is available on GiveCentral's official website.Feel free to contact us for any inquiries.