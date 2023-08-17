Zayed Law Offices Earns Coveted Spot on Inc. 5000's List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America
EINPresswire.com/ -- Zayed Law Offices, a renowned personal injury law firm has secured a position on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America.
Over the past three years, Zayed Law Offices has charted an extraordinary growth trajectory, witnessing a 115% increase in its revenue. This remarkable achievement underscores the firm's dedication to innovation, strategic vision, and the delivery of exceptional legal solutions. The recognition speaks volumes about the firm's ability to create value for its clients.
Founder and Managing Trial Attorney of Zayed Law Offices, Attorney Adam J. Zayed, expressed his elation at this honor stating, "Zayed Law Offices is focused on adding value to our clients’ cases. We are happy to share that we have added enough value to make us one of the fastest-growing businesses in the United States. We’re looking forward to increasing the scale and scope of our firm so we can help more people with our methodology and drive."
The Inc. 5000 list, a highly anticipated annual ranking that showcases private companies that have exhibited exceptional growth. With a combined revenue of $358 billion in 2022 and the creation of over 1.18 million jobs, these companies represent the vanguard of business excellence in the United States.
To earn a coveted spot on this esteemed list, Zayed Law Offices underwent rigorous evaluation, demonstrating an impressive ability to sustain growth and impact. The Inc. 5000 methodology relies on ranking companies based on their percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. The qualifying criteria include being founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019, being U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent entities. Moreover, these companies must have achieved a minimum revenue of $100,000 in 2019 and $2 million in 2022.
Mr. Adam Zayed, the driving force behind Zayed Law Offices, is a distinguished Chicago personal injury attorney and trial lawyer. His expertise spans trucking accidents, highway accidents, car accidents, medical malpractice, premises liability, product liability, construction accidents, wrongful death, and select commercial litigation matters. Adam's contributions to media across the nation further underscore his commitment to raising awareness and advocating for justice.
"The inclusion of Zayed Law Offices in the Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America not only signifies a momentous achievement but also solidifies our firm's standing as a trailblazer in the legal industry. This accolade affirms Zayed Law Offices' dedication to client-centric excellence, innovation, and growth, setting the stage for an even brighter future." said Zayed.
For more information about Zayed Law Offices, please visit www.zayedlawoffices.com.
