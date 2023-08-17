Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism and Korea Tourism Organization to Participate in KCON LA 2023
The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism (MCST) and the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) announced their participation in KCON LA 2023LOS ANGELES, CA, THE UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism (MCST) and the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) announced their participation in KCON LA 2023, which will take place at the LA Convention Center from August 18th to 20th. They will operate a comprehensive Korean cultural tourism promotion booth during the event.
In celebration of Visit Korea Year 2023-2024, under the slogan "To Korea, where K-Culture Begins," this event aims to promote various Korean tourism and cultural content to around 20,000 participants, including K-pop fans and general consumers.
Introduction to the Korean Cultural Tourism Promotion Booth with Four Themes
The Korean cultural tourism promotion booth will be divided into four themes over the course of three days, offering diverse experiences to visitors.
1. K-Travel Booth: Through collaboration with local governments of Jeollanam-do, Busan, and Gyeongsangnam-do, this booth will provide information and promotional materials for each region's tourist attractions, promoting tourism in various regions of Korea to the target audience interested in Korean culture and nature.
2. K-Food Booth: Utilizing specialty products from Jeollanam-do, Busan, and Gyeongsangnam-do, this booth will host a tasting event where participants can experience and enjoy various Korean dishes. It aims to convey the diverse tastes and charms of Korea to the global audience.
3. K-Game Booth: In conjunction with the global launch of Black Desert’s expansion, "Land of the Morning Light," developer Pearl Abyss will hold special events and fun activations related to the game. This booth provides opportunities for visitors to experience this Korean developer’s interpretation of Joseon-era culture in-game and appreciate the gaming industry’s international growth and influence.
4. Challenge Korea Booth: This booth will promote the KTO's global tourism campaign. It will offer a tattoo service utilizing key messages, operate a photo zone featuring campaign ambassador Lee Jung-jae, and provide on-the-spot silk screen t-shirts after watching the global campaign video, creating a unique experience for visitors.
Passionate Promotion of Korean Culture and Tourism
In a parallel effort, the Korea Tourism Organization will host a Korea tourism showcase and a Travel Mart at the LA Biltmore Hotel on August 22nd, targeting key players in the travel industry. This event aims to strengthen industry ties and enhance the understanding of Korea as a premier travel destination.
Notably, as part of the commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the ROK-US Alliance, the event will feature the participation of Mr. Billy Hall, a veteran of the Korean War and a former member of the U.S. Marine Corps. His personal experiences and insights from the war will be shared, offering attendees a unique opportunity to connect with history.
Through these exciting initiatives, the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization remain dedicated to showcasing the allure of Korean culture and tourism on the global stage.
You Hyun Jang, the executive director of KTO LA Office, stated, "As the popularity of K-culture, including K-pop, K-dramas, and Korean cuisine, is higher than ever before, we will collaborate with relevant industries and local governments to promote Korean culture to the target audience." He emphasized the goal of impactful promotion of "To Korea, where K-Culture Begins" campaign and Korean tourism.
The Korean cultural tourism promotion booth at KCON LA 2023 is expected to be an excellent opportunity to communicate the beauty and allure of Korea to audiences from around the world.
