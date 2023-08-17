Uptown Ventures Group Presents Rocket Mortgage UPTOWN HOUSE Powered by NBC Comcast Xfinity Black
Pepsi Dig In, Delta Air Lines, SheaMoisture, New England Sweetwater Farm & Distillery, Clean Design Home, and Discover Boating support the luxury series.
We’ve curated a week of engaging panels, events, conversations, and celebrations of Black Excellence.UPTOWN HOUSE will be the place to be with a perfect blend for learning, relaxation, and endless fun”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES , August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For the 11th year, Uptown Ventures Group is headed back to Martha’s Vineyard to present its 2nd Annual Uptown Vineyard at UPTOWN HOUSE — a curated week-long series of panels, seminars, and events. Uptown Vineyard is the premier curated event series exclusively for the affluent African-American market. Taking place from Monday, August 14th to Friday, August 18th, in the picturesque Oak Bluffs, MA. Uptown Ventures Group is excited to bring an unforgettable experience with the opportunity to connect, engage, and indulge in all that Uptown signature events offer.
“Martha's Vineyard is a special place steeped in our history and culture. We’re excited to return for our 11th year and build upon last year’s success with our returning partners – Rocket Mortgage, NBC Comcast Xfinity Black, and Pepsi Dig In. We are equally excited about our new partners this year, including Delta Air Lines, SheaMoisture, New England Sweet Water Farm & Distillery, Discover Boating, and Robin Wilson’s Clean Design Home. We’ve curated a week of engaging panels, events, conversations, and celebrations of Black Excellence. UPTOWN HOUSE will be the place to be with a perfect blend for learning, relaxation, and endless fun.” – Leonard Burnett, Jr., Uptown Ventures Group
“I’m looking forward to a power-packed week of stimulating panels, captivating events, insightful conversations, and incredible celebrations of Black Excellence. UPTOWN HOUSE awaits you, offering the ultimate fusion of education, rejuvenation, and never-ending entertainment.” – Brett Wright, Uptown Ventures Group
Guests can look forward to a highly anticipated week-long series of events that foster innovation, valuable connections, and engagement with thought-provoking discussions. Esteemed sponsors Rocket Mortgage, Comcast, Delta Air Lines, SheaMoisture, New England Sweet Water Farm & Distillery, Clean Design Home, Discover Boating, and Pepsi Dig In power this opulent affair that promises to deliver enriching activities, stimulating panels, and delightful meals designed to enhance the personal and professional journey. Uptown Vineyard is a full celebration of empowerment, professional growth, and luxurious experiences.
The event includes many events that will be sure to enlighten the attendees. Schedule highlights include:
Uptown Vineyard’s opening night reception
Wealth and Legacy Panel
Black Experience on Xfinity fireside chat with Kevin Liles, CEO & Founder, 300 Entertainment.
DE&I Panel Discussion: Harnessing the collective strengths of brands to promote diversity
Outdoor screening of the John Singleton classic movie Baby Boy (@ the YMCA)
Uptown After Dark
For a full schedule and lineup of events, click here.
"Pepsi Dig In is honored to partner with Uptown Magazine for this year’s Uptown Vineyard events. As a platform designed to drive access, business growth, and awareness to Black-owned restaurants, Pepsi Dig In shares a mission with Uptown Magazine in uniting the community to celebrate and amplify Black excellence,” says Nicole Jones, Marketing Director, PepsiCo Foodservice.
Guests should get ready to dress to impress and immerse themselves in the island's rich culture and indulge in delightful experiences and adventures that will transport them to the heart of Martha's Vineyard. Uptown Vineyard events will provide an unparalleled glimpse into the very essence of this stunning paradise.
For media credentials to cover each event, please contact: lburnett@uptownmagazine.com, and for more information, CLICK HERE.
ABOUT UPTOWN MAGAZINE
Founded in 2004, Uptown Magazine is a publication targeting a vastly underrepresented demographic: affluent African-Americans. Uptown Media Group offers unique access to this special market through various media. This elegant magazine highlights the luxury lifestyles and accomplishments of influential Black professionals nationwide. By highlighting these positive examples, they not only create positive role models and aspirational figures, but they also can market to one of the fastest-growing consumers of luxury goods; educated, affluent Black professionals.
Tekoa Criddell
Tené Nicole Creative Agency
+1 862.955.0827
tekoac@tenenicole.com
