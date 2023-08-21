ADAR Technologies Partners with GIVE16, Providing Funds That Benefit Hospitalized Children
Innovative Solutions and Sustainability Company To Donate To Minneapolis Non-Profit Established by Jason and Carly Zucker
We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead with ADAR Technologies. They are a group of committed problem-solvers, seeking to meet challenges and fill a void in an emerging industry.”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ADAR Technologies, a Midwest-based provider of sustainable solutions for today’s waste management challenges, recently announced a partnership with GIVE16, a Minneapolis-based charitable organization founded by Jason and Carly Zucker.
— Jason Zucker
"We are honored to stand alongside GIVE16 in their mission to make a positive difference in the lives of children at University of Minnesota Children’s Hospital. The Zucker family's dedication and compassion have touched countless young hearts, and ADAR Technologies is committed to supporting their inspiring efforts that bring hope and healing to those in need,” says Dan Kelly, CEO of ADAR Technologies.
“We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead with ADAR Technologies,” says Jason Zucker. “They are a group of committed problem-solvers, seeking to meet challenges and fill a void in an emerging industry. This is very much in line with GIVE16’s mission.”
ADAR Technologies will be donating a percentage of their proceeds that will benefit the Zucker Family Suite and Broadcast Studio at M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital.
“Carly and I came up with a concept of a space that would help children and their families get a break from the inherent anxiety and stress that comes along with being inpatient,” says Zucker, a professional ice hockey player who most recently signed with the Arizona Coyotes after playing two seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins. “The broadcast studio provides a wide range of programming from music to game shows, celebrity visits and more. Overall, it is a diversion for hospitalized children and their families, allowing them to take a break from the reminders of the health challenges they are facing.”
For more information about GIVE16 visit www.give16.com.
About GIVE16
GIVE16 campaigns raise money for University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital and the Zucker Family Suite and Broadcast Studio. The studio space marries Jason’s NHL career and Carly’s broadcast career, and replicates the experience of a of a live event, with a ticketed entrance, food and beverage options, with a large projection screen that creates an unforgettable experience for families that unable to leave the hospital. Jason Zucker began his professional ice hockey career in Minnesota, playing for the Wild from 2012 – 2020.
About ADAR Technologies
ADAR Technologies is a leading innovator in sustainable waste management solutions. Specializing in converting waste into usable material, ADAR Technologies offers cutting-edge technology and unparalleled expertise to address global waste challenges. With a commitment to minimizing waste and maximizing sustainability, ADAR Technologies provides industry-leading solutions for both public and private sectors. To learn more about ADAR Technologies and its transformative approach to waste management, please visit www.adartech.com.
Wendy Khabie
Khabie Communications
+1 763-443-8083
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Instagram