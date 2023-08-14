Submit Release
LeoDaniels Voted Minnesota's Best Jewelry Store

Minneapolis Retailer Wins Gold Medal in Star Tribune Readers' Choice Awards

After years in the wholesale and online space, we only recently opened our first brick-and-mortar store. We couldn’t feel more welcomed and supported by the wonderful Twin Cities community.”
— Chaim Kutoff
ST. LOUIS PARK, MN, USA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LeoDaniels, a family-run jewelry business with nearly forty years of serving wholesale and retail customers, was voted Minnesota’s Best Jewelry store.

LeoDaniels was awarded a gold medal for its consultative, unparalleled service with its online and in-store customer experience in a recent Star Tribune readers' poll where more than one-million voters participated.

“We are both thrilled and humbled by this recognition,” says Chaim Kutoff, LeoDaniels’ COO. “After years in the wholesale and online space, we only recently opened our first brick-and-mortar store. We couldn’t feel more welcomed and supported by the wonderful Twin Cities community!”

LeoDaniels’ focus is on sustainable, well-crafted jewelry that is influenced by European styles. In addition to its new retail location in St. Louis Park, they have a robust national online presence - both of which offer exclusive as well as customer designed jewelry. Their customer reach is national, but they proudly showcase Midwest quality to Minnesota locals at their St. Louis Park showroom.

For more information visit www.leodaniels.com.

