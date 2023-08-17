9Sail LLC Announces Bryan Pattman As New Partner
EINPresswire.com/ -- 9Sail (www.9sail.com), a lead-building digital marketing agency that specializes in law firms, is proud to announce the appointment of Bryan Pattman, Director of Operations, as its newest Partner.
With over 5 years of experience in operations, Pattman has a proven track record of driving operational efficiencies and implementing effective strategies to achieve business objectives. He continues to bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the 9Sail team and clients.
Founder and CEO, Joe Giovannoli states, “I am thrilled to welcome Bryan as a partner. His hard work and dedication over the last half a decade (plus) has proven how deserving he is of this role.”
In this new role as a Partner, Pattman is responsible for overseeing all operational aspects of 9Sail, including streamlining business processes, optimizing client relationships, and developing and implementing strategies to drive company growth. His extensive experience and leadership skills are instrumental in guiding the company toward continued success and expansion.
As an industry professional, Pattman is passionate about driving innovation and improving operational processes to deliver exceptional client experiences. He is committed to providing strategic direction to ensure 9Sail remains at the forefront of the industry and continues to exceed client expectations.
"I am honored to be a partner of 9Sail and be part of such a dynamic organization. I look forward to contributing to the company's continued growth and success, and helping shape its future direction," says Pattman.
For more information on Bryan Pattman or about what services 9Sail LLC can provide you, please visit 9Sail.com.
About 9Sail:
Established in 2015, 9Sail LLC is a digital marketing agency that works closely with clients in the legal industry to generate strong leads, improve brand awareness and reputation, increase target website traffic, and support digital public relations efforts. 9Sail prides itself on being a growth partner for clients by crafting distinctive approaches that achieve unparalleled success. For more information, visit 9Sail.com.
Joe Giovannoli
