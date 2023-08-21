Business Reporter: How remote hiring platforms can help US companies to fill the tech skills gap
A new source of highly skilled, English-speaking, time-zone-aligned tech talentLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Lachlan de Crespigny, Co-founder and Co-CEO at Revelo, talks about how US businesses can fill technical skills shortages by tapping into the Latin American talent pool. One of the major setbacks of digital technology adoption is the lack of software engineers. Although the cost of hiring developers has skyrocketed in recent years, Revelo’s Remote Hiring Maturity Report found that the talent shortage is the biggest barrier to hiring tech talent, ahead of affordability. As remote work has become the norm, employers in the US have realised the great potential of nearshoring to Latin America, where they can recruit from a massive, highly skilled, affordable, and time-zone-aligned talent pool.
Companies such as Revelo enable American businesses to easily dip into a vast labour market, integrate tech talent from the region into their teams, and maximise the RoI of every hire. Not only does Revelo help US businesses with tech talent sourcing and hiring, but they also support onboarding, including payroll and benefits administration, taxes, and local compliance for their clients. Revelo performs routine follow-ups with placed developers and provides support to ensure engagement, satisfaction, and retention for the client’s company. Revelo has 300,000 active, highly qualified, English-speaking, time-zone-aligned tech professionals who US companies can hire to scale their teams.
To learn more about how an American company can hire local tech talent in Latin America, read the article.
About Revelo
https://www.revelo.com/
