Global Space Propulsion Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Space Propulsion Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s space propulsion market forecast, the space propulsion market size is predicted to reach a value of $15.56 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 13.8% through the forecast period.

Increased government investments in space technology are driving the market. North America is expected to hold the largest space propulsion market share. Major space propulsion market leaders include OHB SE, Accion System, Boeing, Northrop Grumman Corporation, MAXAR Technologies, Thales Alenia Space, Airbus Defense and Space, Vacco Industries, MOOG Inc., Cobham Mission Systems Wimborne Limited, Safran S.A., NPO Splav, BAE Systems, Hanwha Group.

Space Propulsion Market Segments

1) By Type: Chemical Propulsion, Non-chemical Propulsion

2) By Platform: Satellites, Capsules\Cargos, Interplanetary Spacecraft & Probes, Rovers/Spacecraft Landers, Launch Vehicles

3) By End User: Commercial, Government & Defense

4) By System Component: Chemical Propulsion Thrusters, Electric Propulsion Thrusters, Propellant Feed Systems, Rocket Motors, Nozzles, Propulsion Thermal Control, Power Processing Units

5) By Orbit: Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO), Beyond Geosynchronous Orbit

This type of propulsion is a technique used to accelerate spacecraft and artificial satellites. Spacecrafts are mainly propelled by the use of a rocket engine.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Space Propulsion Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Space Propulsion Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

