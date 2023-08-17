Commissioning of a hospital-clinic of the Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Badakhshan Mountainous Autonomous Province

TAJIKISTAN, August 17 - On August 17, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, commissioned a hospital-clinic of the Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Badakhshan Mountainous Autonomous Province in Khorugh city and got acquainted with its service possibilities.

This hospital has 36 rooms, in which the necessary conditions for examination and treatment of patients have been created. In particular, its 11 rooms are fully equipped with 21 beds and industrial equipment.

It was reported that the hospital consists of a surgical department, therapeutic departments, department of dental treatment, nerves, otolaryngology, and the medical facility is provided with special emergency transport. Also, a canteen with 30 seats has been built for patients, and other auxiliary facilities have been built with high quality.

Along with providing medical assistance to the employees of the internal affairs bodies, the hospital will also provide services to the employees of other departments and power structures.

Residents of the surrounding streets can also apply to this institution for consultation, examination and treatment.

The working and treatment rooms of this facility are equipped with the necessary professional equipment, such as digital diagnostic devices, ultrasound diagnostics, electrocardiogram, cardiomonitor, oxygenator and other work accessories.

27 qualified specialists have been recruited to provide quality medical services to patients.

Construction work on this facility began in May 2022, and it was completed in a short period of time at a high level and quality by the Department of Main Construction of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The hospital consists of 4 floors and a basement.

During the visit, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, tasked the officials to provide high-quality services for the treatment of patients, and to effectively use the opportunities provided to ensure the health of society.