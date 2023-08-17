Commissioning of a shoe manufacturing workshop in Khorugh city and visiting its product exhibition

TAJIKISTAN, August 17 - On August 17, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, as part of his working tour to Badankhshan Mountainous Autonomous Province, launched in the city of Khorugh the activity of a shoe manufacturing workshop - "Sandal" LLC.

The shoe factory was built by the young businessman Azamjon Ahrulloev to celebrate the 35th anniversary of state independence and produces products under the "YAK" brand.

The foundation works and installation of equipment of this facility started in 2022, and it is situated in the center of the city of Khorugh on an area of 576 square meters. The contractor of the facility is "Amal" LLC.

The head of state, during familiarization with the working conditions and production process at the factory, praised the quality of the manufactured products and considered the operation of the shoe factory in remote areas of the country as a good basis for the five-year development of the industry.

It is worth noting that all the equipment of the factory is new generation and imported from the People's Republic of China. The workshop technology is cost-effective and completes a 2-3-hour manual work in 40 seconds. 50 percent of the work is done automatically. At the first stage, 20 people have been hired to perform manual work, and if it is fully operational, up to 35 people will have permanent well-paid jobs.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, was informed that for the high-quality production of "YAK" shoes, raw materials are imported from Turkiye, the production capacity of the factory is from 15 to 20 thousand pairs of shoes per year, and with the increase in demand, there is a possibility to increase the capacity.

The Leader of the Nation, while visiting the exhibition of production products of the factory, expressed his satisfaction with the support of the constructive policy of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan in the direction of rapid industrialization of the country by domestic entrepreneurs.

The head of state instructed to continue to show deep attention to the quality of production and to increase its volume in supplying the domestic market with import substitute products.