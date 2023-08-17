Commissioning of a furniture manufacturing factory in Khorugh city and visiting the exhibition of its products

TAJIKISTAN, August 17 - On August 17, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon commissioned a furniture manufacturing factory in the city of Khorugh and visited the exhibition of this company's products.

This facility was built as part of the celebration plan for the 35th anniversary of state independence in the total area of 500 square meters.

Construction work on this facility began in 2020, and the installation of equipment was completed in 2022.

The main activity of the enterprise is the production of furniture, and it manufactures products based on orders. With the construction of a new workshop, 10 people have been provided with permanent jobs, and the average salary of employees, depending on the volume of work, ranges from 1,500 to 3,000 somoni.

The Leader of the Nation was informed that the demand for such workshops in mountainous conditions is very high, and now the products produced by the enterprise have their buyers in GBAO Region.

The annual production capacity of the factory is more than 4 thousand high-quality furniture, and in the future, the volume of production will be increased by establishing bilateral cooperation with state enterprises and institutions.

Factory equipment is new generation, energy efficient and safe.

According to officials, raw materials for furniture production are imported from Turkiye and the Russian Federation. Design and furniture are developed in accordance with the requirements of the time, and special attention is paid to the quality of work. One of the advantages of the products of this enterprise is good quality, on the other hand, the preparation of furniture according to the taste and order of the client is considered a guarantee of the further development of the enterprise.

The company produces more than 20 types of furniture, including furniture for the home, offices, tables and chairs for educational institutions, beds for health centers, which have affordable prices.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon, during his visit to this factory, expressed his gratitude to the initiators and called its operation in the center of the Badakhshan Mountainous Autonomous Province - the city of Khorugh an important step in the direction of industrial development in this remote region.

The foundation of such modern enterprises, first of all, lays the groundwork for providing the population with permanent work and actively contributes to the further improvement of the level and quality of life of the people.

During a sincere conversation, the employees of this workshop expressed their gratitude for the constructive initiatives of the Head of State in the direction of the country's development and progress, and pledged to contribute to the development and prosperity of our dear Tajikistan.