Opening of a 12-storey residential building in the city of Khorugh

TAJIKISTAN, August 17 - On August 17, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, commissioned a 12-storey residential building on the central avenue named after Shirinsho Shotemur in the city of Khorugh, Badakhshan Mountainous Autonomous Province.

A high-rise residential building was built on the basis of the instructions and guidance of the head of state with the funding of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan in order to provide employees of law enforcement agencies and families affected by the natural disaster in the city of Khorugh with official housing in the center of the region.

The facility consists of two main 12-storey buildings and 66 two-room apartments and 22 one-room apartments.

President Emomali Rahmon visited the interior of the apartments and praised the builders for the high-quality construction of the houses.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon guided the competent officers, who today became owners of spacious apartments, for faithful and honest service for the benefit of the state and the nation.

The military servicemen - the owners of the apartments expressed their gratitude to the great Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon for his continuous support and care.

On the basis of the benevolent actions of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, on this day, along with the families of military personnel, 12 affected families of the city of Khorugh, whose houses were completely destroyed by an avalanche in the winter, got new and modern houses.

President Emomali Rahmon presented keys to new residential apartments to each affected family.

The head of state emphasized that thanks to the independence of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan is able to provide the population of the country with full protection and care in emergency, natural and man-made situations.

The main contractor for the construction of the facility is "Bunyod" LLC.

4 local companies such as "M-service", "Amir Amza", "Jovid" and "Vatan" LLCs made a significant contribution to the construction process. During the construction works, more than 150 local residents were employed.

In addition to residential apartments, the first floor of the building also houses a production workshop of "Bosifat-2018" LLC and a service center.