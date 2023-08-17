Redefining Play, Empowering Minds: MCats' Portfolio Startup, JoGenii Revolutionizing India's Educational Toys Market

JoGenii Revolutionizing India's Educational Toys Market Founder & Co-Founder of JoGenii JoGenii fills this market gap by providing a wide range of educational toys, games, and books

JoGenii is an online marketplace for educational toys, games, and books, with a strong emphasis on promoting Indian entrepreneurs and products

We saw an opportunity to cater to parents with unique, engaging, safe and affordable options for their children. JoGenii fills this market gap by providing a range of educational toys, games and books” — Purba Mazumdar, Founder & CEO, GoGenii

JODHPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Marwari Catalysts, India's fastest-growing startup accelerator, is proud to announce its portfolio startup, JoGenii, has raised an undisclosed amount of funding led by MCats, STPI, and HNI individuals.

Over the past three years, JoGenii has established itself as a go-to online marketplace for educational toys, games, and books, with a strong emphasis on promoting Indian entrepreneurs and products. With a curated selection of over 150+ Indian brands, JoGenii caters to the growing demand for high-quality educational resources made in India. The vision of JoGenii is to bridge the gap in the Indian market by offering reasonably priced educational products made in India

"We are excited to have the support of Marwari Catalysts, STPI, and HNI individuals as we continue to grow JoGenii. Their backing will help us scale JoGenii to become the leading online marketplace for educational toys, games, and books in India," said Purba Mazumdar, Founder and CEO of JoGenii. "While premium-priced international brands and budget-friendly yet low-quality options exist, we saw an opportunity to cater to parents who seek unique, engaging, safe and affordable options for their children. JoGenii fills this market gap by providing a wide range of educational toys, games, and books that combine learning with fun."

The startup strategically plans to establish a physical presence in key play areas across Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, and large format retail chains across India, fostering direct interactions with parents and children. By partnering with indoor play areas and large-format retail stores, they will enhance the customer experience, allowing hands-on exploration of their products.

JoGenii's impressive growth of 2.5X since its funding round stands as a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence. Moreover, the consistent month-on-month growth has firmly positioned the company as a dynamic and leading player in the thriving Indian educational toys market.

Over the span of 3 years, JoGenii has built a thriving community of 43,000+ parents and educators across India. Having delivered toys, games and books across 2300+ cities & towns across India, JoGenii is proving the need for such products for the masses and is solidifying its position as a trusted resource for parents seeking top-quality educational products.

Siddhartha Nagar, Co-Founder, JoGenii, says, "We are not simply competing with other players; we are filling gaps in the market and consolidating the fragmented Indian toy industry."

He added, "Our goal is to provide visibility and discoverability to Indian manufacturers, offering a diverse range of educational toys, games, and books that cater to the unique needs of every child."

Supporting the startup's mission, the Founder & CEO of MCats, Sushil Sharma, says MCats sees tremendous opportunities in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, and JoGenii's innovative approach of merging learning with play resonates deeply with our vision to support ventures that positively impact education and child development. We are committed to providing all the necessary resources and expertise to help JoGenii achieve its full potential in the edutainment sector."

Backing up the viewpoint, Nikhil Gupta, Director - Strategy & Alliances at Marwari Catalysts, says, "It has been an exciting journey fueled by a passion for nurturing promising startups like JoGenii. We've leveraged our expertise and resources to create a lasting impact on young minds, and we're sure the startup has the potential to soar to new heights."

Portfolio companies of Marwari Catalysts have collectively raised an impressive $4 million in the last quarter. This significant milestone reflects the accelerator's rigorous selection process and unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in India. The diverse range of startups nurtured by the startup accelerator has attracted the attention of investors, who recognize the immense potential and disruptive ideas presented by these ventures. The notable funding secured is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and exceptional capabilities demonstrated by the portfolio startups, as well as the expertise and support provided to them.

About: Marwari Catalysts is the fastest-growing startup accelerator founded in 2019. We uplift people and economies by facilitating and fostering startup ecosystems, primarily in the untapped markets of Tier II and Tier III cities.

