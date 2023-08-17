Visitor arrivals for July 2023

MACAU, August 17 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that visitor arrivals grew by 24.9% month-on-month to 2,759,544 in July 2023; besides, the figure represented a surge of 28,176.9% year-on-year, mainly due to an increase in visitors as well as a relatively low base of comparison in July last year. Overnight visitors (1,431,681) and same-day visitors (1,327,863) soared by 55,607.4% and 18,370.8% year-on-year respectively. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of visitors dropped by 7.0 days year-on-year to 1.3 days; the duration for overnight visitors (2.3 days) decreased by 23.1 days year-on-year, while that for same-day visitors (0.3 day) went up by 0.2 day.

As regards source of visitors, number of visitors from mainland China jumped by 25,994.4% year-on-year to 1,910,371, with 1,087,315 of them travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme. Visitors from the nine Pearl River Delta cities in the Greater Bay Area totalled 865,698, with 23.6% coming from Zhuhai (204,191) and 22.4% from Guangzhou (193,843). Besides, there were 660,878 visitors from Hong Kong and 58,539 from Taiwan.

Analysed by checkpoint, number of visitor arrivals by land hiked by 22,563.4% year-on-year to 2,164,127 in July; among them, 47.8% arrived through the checkpoint of Border Gate (1,034,847), 32.9% came via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (711,653) and 14.2% via the Hengqin port (306,635). Meanwhile, visitor arrivals by sea and by air totalled 372,332 and 223,085 respectively.

In the first seven months of 2023, number of visitor arrivals expanded by 314.6% year-on-year to 14,405,421; overnight visitors (7,499,504) and same-day visitors (6,905,917) jumped by 482.8% and 215.6% respectively. The average length of stay of visitors increased by 0.1 day to 1.3 days; the average stay for same-day visitors (0.3 day) rose by 0.2 day whereas that for overnight visitors (2.3 days) decreased by 0.8 day.