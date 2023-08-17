BIPA envisions mutual growth between ASEAN-ROK through Immersive Contents
A selection of three designated projects for the ‘2023 ASEAN-ROK XR Joint Project’, with budget of 1.235 Billion KRWEUNPYEONG-GU, SEOUL, KOREA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Busan IT Industry Promotion Agency (hereinafter referred to as BIPA, President & CEO Jeong Mun-seob), announced the final selection and support for three designated projects under the '2023 ASEAN-ROK XR Joint Project'. These projects aim to promote the entry of outstanding Korean XR companies into the ASEAN market and to enhance global economic power, as well as foster the expansion of the Metaverse industry within the ASEAN region, as part of the ASEAN-ROK ICT Convergence Village projects.
The 'ASEAN-ROK ICT Convergence Village' project, has been supported by the Ministry of Science and ICT (managed by National IT Industry Promotion Agency, NIPA) and the Busan Metropolitan City since 2020. This project aims to expand ASEAN-ROK ICT networking and achieve mutual growth through virtual convergence technologies. By means of various infrastructure and production support initiatives based on Korean ICT convergence technologies, the project is developing ASEAN-ROK XR collaborative projects.
Companies that assist with the designated tasks of the '2023 ASEAN-ROK XR Joint Project' are ▲YST Co.,Ltd.(XR safety education and training contents production) ▲FunIt Co.,Ltd.(provision of historical and national museum MR contents) ▲Industry-Academic Cooperation Division of Dongseo University, in collaboration with participating institutions GlobePoint Co., Ltd. and AIFarm Co.,Ltd.(development of XR and metaverse-based educational contents).
YST Co.,Ltd aims to design and expand a Safety XR-based educational environment platform utilizing XR technology to prevent industrial accidents and minimize human casualties on industrial sites. Carrying out these tasks in Brunei in 2022, YST Co.,Ltd not only signed an MOU with Brunei government agencies but also plans to expand its services commercially.
FunIt Co., Ltd. has selected to develop history as subject matter for secondary education in Malaysia. They are set to develop and install exhibition contents such as holograms and VR related to artifacts from national museums. Discussions have also taken place to broaden the availability of the contents to the Malaysian Tourism Board, national museums, and nearby museums. In addition, FunIt Co., Ltd. has a successful track record, having opened the Bangkok National Museum's immersive contents gallery through a joint project in 2022
Dongseo University Industry-Academia Cooperation Division, along with partnering companies Globe Point Inc. and AIFarm Co., Ltd., have experience in cultivating immersive contents for middle school education and XR/Metaverse-related workforce development projects in South Korea. The project they will undertake involves establishing a Cambodian VR education environment and developing 10 immersive contents pieces in science and history, including practical exercises for high school students.
In this manner, BIPA actively supports the application of XR contents across various industries in the ASEAN region. Moving forward, the 'ASEAN-ROK ICT Convergence Village' plans to unearth and support various designated projects based on ASEAN demand.
