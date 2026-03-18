Redblocks Officially Launches AI-Based Large-Scale AI Translation Web Service ‘ForTransAI’

▲ForTransAi Logo Source : Redblocks Corporation ForTransAI (FTA) web

AI Translation Web Service ForTransAi Centered Design, Providing Large-Scale AI Selective Translation and Terminology Unification Features

EUNPYEONG-GU, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Publishing company Redblocks Corporation (CEO Moon Hee-sook) announced the official launch of AI-based high-volume translation web service ForTransAI (FTA) on March 19th.Redblocks Corporation is a company that provides digital publishing and translation content solutions, having provided professional translation services for many years.The new service ‘ForTransAI’ is a high-volume AI translation platform designed for companies preparing for global market entry and organizations operating large-scale content, allowing users to upload entire Excel files for simultaneous translation into various languages, with translation results also downloadable as Excel files for easy practical application. In particular, translation-related patents have been applied, and years of practical field needs have been incorporated into the system service, developing it in a form capable of handling large-volume translation work.The service‘s strengths incude▲high-volume translation processing ▲glossary function for proper noun terminology unification ▲user-customized post-editing system ▲affordable cost structure ▲fast work speed, and is particularly optimized for high-volume translations requiring repetitive work. In actual use, after uploading translation targets, users can consistently maintain company-specific brand terms and professional terminology through the glossary creation function, and continuously reflect translation styles that meet user requirements by utilizing the post-editing function (glossary).In particular, various generative APIs can be selected and applied according to user preferences, and genres and tones can also be selected to match contextual flow, enabling stable expectation of high-quality translation results suitable for practical use in fields requiring large-volume multilingual translation, such as the OTT industry, gaming industry, and content fields.Redblocks Corporation CEO Moon Hee-sook stated, “The new service is a high-volume translation automation solution that goes beyond existing AI translators to support global content expansion for companies and individuals. As it enables the construction of company-customized translation systems and was developed to meet customer demands who experienced difficulties in practical application with existing artificial intelligence translation alone, we have high expectations.”

Large-Scale AI Translation - ForTransAI

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