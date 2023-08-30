America’s Boating Channel Presents "Marine Radio Etiquette"

MARINE RADIO ETIQUETTE America's Boating Channel

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Boating Channel™, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service of United States Power Squadrons® (USPS), will publicly debut its tenth Season Seven video title across its smart TV, online, and mobile distribution platforms on August 30.

In making the announcement, America’s Boating Channel’s Marty Lafferty commented, "MARINE RADIO ETIQUETTE reflects outstanding work from 2023 field producers Charlie Saytanides and Scott Steele, and on-camera talent from Cape Coral and Tybee Light Squadrons. We’re enormously grateful for their participation.”

The tenth of twelve videos in the new series, MARINE RADIO ETIQUETTE, will premiere on Fire TV, Roku, AmericasBoatingChannel.com, and YouTube, as well as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks at 8 PM EDT on Wednesday August 30.

MARINE RADIO ETIQUETTE demonstrates the various uses of different VHF channels on marine radios. Viewers will learn about the three types of calls appropriate for emergency Channel 16. Also featured are tips for speaking using protocols for proper radio communications

Every ten days throughout the boating season, America’s Boating Channel has introduced a new video. Upcoming Season Seven titles include NAVIGATING LOCKS and BORDER CROSSING. WHY WEARING A LIFE JACKET IS COOL; SLIPS, TRIPS, AND FALLS; PARTNER IN COMMAND; DISEMBARKING HAZARDS; BOATING WITH SMALL CHILDREN; ENGINE FAILURE CAUSES & CURES; TOWED SPORTS SAFETY; TYING DOCK LINES; and INTRODUCING AIS launched starting in June.

Smart TV viewers can subscribe to America’s Boating Channel for free on Roku and FireTV. On Roku, viewers can select Store using their Roku remotes, click on Channels, search for Americas Boating Channel, and then add the channel. On FireTV, viewers can go to Apps on their FireTV Main Menu, search for Americas Boating Channel, select Get, and then download the app.

Online, the best ways to view the videos are to visit AmericasBoatingChannel.com or subscribe at no charge to America’s Boating Channel on YouTube.

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, safe boating and boater education videos, along with boating themed entertainment and informational television programs. America’s Boating Channel has been recognized with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as the 2021 Top Marine Media Outlet, and with the 2022 International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for the top Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series. AmericasBoatingChannel.com



