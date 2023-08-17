Impact-for- SDGs Engages in Global Impact -- Furthering the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
We are in a race to deliver on impact--- it's integral we are thoughtful in our approach & outlook. It's a time to build with our partners and deliver on catalytic solutions.”NEW YORK, USA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- At the midpoint of implementation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), or "Agenda 2030", the data shows we are not on track. We need bold action by private sector trailblazers, across all sectors, looking to transform how we do business to further best-practice, and shift our policy considerations to advance the SDGs.
Although, some progress has been made since 2015, a lack of financing remains a major barrier and it is most often acute in emerging markets. The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) estimates that there is an astounding US$3.7trillion funding gap between the annual financing needed to meet the SDGs by 2030 and what is provided by current investment levels, (with the COVID-19 pandemic creating additional capital needs and reducing existing funding).
Impact-for-SDGs is a global platform that seeks to further the alignment and delivery of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs). It has made an active contribution to the market this year across the United Nations (UN Headquarters), World Economic Forum, United Nations COP27 and present across various geographies such as: Latin America, MENA region, Europe & North America.
Some Key Highlights Since January 2023:
In January 2023, Impact-for-SDGs participated during the World Economic Forum meetings at the Green Accelerator alongside the BMW Foundation, Professor Roubini, Woodwell Climate Research Center, Martin Trust Center for MIT Entrepreneurship and the Green European Tech Fund (to name a few).
In February 2023, Impact-for-SDGs participated as a keynote speaker at UNESCO's World Logic Day in Austin Texas alongside partners H/L Ventures, Nova Impact & Schmidt Futures. Through March - May 2023 Impact for SDGs was involved in various sustainability efforts furthering the SDGs at the Executive Level of two governments.
Impact-for-SDGs also participated and engaged in the Economic Forum (Qatar) this May 2023 alongside thought leaders discussing the energy crisis, key macro economic trends and responsible global governance.
Select Keynotes included:
Michael R. Bloomberg
Kristalina Georgieva – Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)
Emma Coker – Head of Carbon Research BloombergNEF
Dina Powell McCormick- Global Head of Sustainability & Inclusive Growth
Global Head of Sovereign Business Goldman Sachs
Nouriel Roubini Professor Emeritus of Economics & International Business New York University’s Stern School of Business
Stephen A. Schwarzman Chairman, CEO & Co-Founder Blackstone
Zoë Knight Group Head, Centre of Sustainable Finance, Head of Climate Change MENAT (HSBC)
A central focus of the discussions was around the "just transition" for emerging markets. A strong push for adaption and mitigation finance were seen as "critical" to enable communities and nations to adapt. At Davos (WEF 2022) Nisaa Jetha, the Founder & Curator of Impact-for-SDGs specifically spoke around the term “climate leapfrogging” and how this could be a game-changing tool for implementation.
Later in May 2023, Nisaa Jetha of Impact-for-SDGs presented her proprietary impact model that focused on responsible global governance at the World Impact Investing Forum. She remarked that as many investors move toward “impact” investments looking to generate a positive, measurable social and environmental "impact" alongside a financial return, many of the actual "impact commitments" fall short due to the lack of responsible governance. Impact-for-SDGs remarked the environmental and social outputs often fall without a strong "governance lens" to ensure implementation.
Other key panellists at the World Impact Investing Forum were Peter Hinton, an Associate Fellow at the Said Business School, at the University of Oxford, Simon Vacklen from Sustainalytics, Sam Duncan the CEO of Net Purpose, alongside C-Suite decision makers across the British International Investment, Flowcarbon, European Investment Bank (EIB), Lombard Asset Finance, Carbon Tracker Initiative, Bridges Fund Management, Big Society Capital & Big Issue Invest (non exclusive list).
More recently, in June 2023, Nisaa Jetha was selected by the U.S. Department of Energy to judge the Office of Technology Transitions EPIC Prize Pitch Competition. Five start-ups were awarded with over $160,000 for their ground breaking clean energy technologies as part of the Energy Program for Innovation Clusters (EPIC) Prize. EPIC provides the nation’s most innovative clean energy business incubators with DOE funds to support energy entrepreneurs. Nisaa Jetha, the Founder of Impact-for-SDGs was alongside Jennifer Mulhern Granholm the 16th United States Secretary of Energy. Granholm is a member of the Democratic Party, she previously served as the 47th governor of Michigan from 2003 to 2011, and as the 51st Attorney General of Michigan from 1999 to 2003, as the first woman to hold both offices.
Finally, during Climate Week in London this year, Impact-for-SDGs participated in a closed roundtable at PwC with Her Excellency Razan Al Mubarak the UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP28 where Nisaa Jetha presented her resilience strategy for corporates and how governments may align. In attendance was Eric White, Head of Climate Adaptation, World Economic Forum spoke about a new agenda framework, Gonzalo Muñoz, UN Climate change High-Level Champion for COP25 and Race to Resilience Global Ambassador, Seth Schultz, CEO, Resilience Rising, with support from Sagarika Chatterjee, Finance Director - Climate Champions team and Peter Hall, Vice President, Global Director - Climate Resilience & ESG, WSP.
Nisaa Jetha of Impact-of-SDGs when asked about what is next mentioned:
"We are in a race to deliver on impact--- it's integral we are thoughtful in our approach & outlook. It's a time to build with our partners and deliver on catalytic solutions."
IMPACT -FOR-SDGs
Impact-for-SDGs (IFS) a global platform that furthers the alignment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) across the investment management space, large corporate brands & family offices through high-level convening and select advisory mandates.
THE UNITED NATIONS SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS
The Sustainable Development Goals are a collection of 17 interlinked objectives designed to serve as a "shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet.
