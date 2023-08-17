Submit Release
SABESP – MATERIAL FACT

SAO PAULO, SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (“Company” or “Sabesp”), pursuant to the provisions of Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (“CVM”) Resolution nº 44, of August 23, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, the São Paulo Municipality signed at this date the Adhesion to Regional Unit for Drinking Water Supply and Sewage Services 1 - Southeast (Unidade Regional de Serviços de Abastecimento de Água Potável e Esgotamento Sanitário 1 – Sudeste), pursuant to Decree No. 66,289, of December 2, 2021, amended by Decree No. 67,880, of August 15, 2023.

This is an important step towards the formalization of URAE 1, which reinforces the vision of providing basic sanitation services in a regionalized manner, under the terms of the New Sanitation Framework (Federal Law No. 14,026/2020).

At the time, the State of São Paulo and the Municipality of São Paulo restated their commitment to maintaining investments, achieving targets and the resources to the Municipal Fund, under the contractual terms currently in force, as well as agreeing to seek collaborative and constructive solutions related to the Provision of Public Water Supply and Sewage Services SABESP 199/10, signed on June 23, 2010, between the State of São Paulo, the Municipality of São Paulo and Sabesp.

Sabesp will keep the market informed of any developments related to the subject matter of this material fact.

