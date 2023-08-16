STARRS Sends Letter to USAA Board Chairman Regarding DEI

STARRS is a volunteer 501c3 organization composed of retired senior military officers and patriotic civilians with over 3000 followers.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- "Many STARRS members are USAA members, and thus owners of the company. As owners, their interests extend well beyond their being consumers of insurance and financial services. They expect the company's operations to reflect the culture and needs of the population it serves (our active duty and former military service members and their families), that is, its owners," said Robert D. Bishop, Jr., Lt. Gen. (USAF-Ret.), and STARRS Chairman."It was with deep concern that STARRS leadership recently learned of certain developments at USAA. We hope the information was incorrect, but the circumstances under which the information was provided would suggest otherwise," according to Bishop in the letter to the USAA Board Chairman.STARRS has asked the USAA Board of Directors to address ten questions. Click here to view the list and read the letter to the USAA Chairman of the Board.Diversity, equity, and inclusion, or DEI, describes policies and programs promoting the representation and participation of different individuals. DEI encompasses people of different ages, races, ethnicities, abilities, disabilities, genders, religions, cultures, and sexual orientations. View the definition link. ABOUT STARRS (Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services, Inc):STARRS is a group of retired military members and patriots dedicated to ensuring the U.S. military remains the greatest fighting force on the globe. STARRS' mission is to help educate our fellow Americans regarding the criticality of having a military that focuses solely on the essential readiness needed to fight and win our Nation's wars. Winning requires a military that provides equal opportunity and a meritocracy leadership system that rewards high standards, ethical character, teamwork, and selfless service to our Nation. This mission accomplishment requires the elimination of DEI from the DoD by informing people about all ideologies, policies, agendas, and organizations that threaten a meritocracy-based military. STARRS has members across the United States, including San Antonio, Tx. www.starrs.us , or 719.482.5997.