ATI Adds Comprehensive Risk Services to its Portfolio of Companies
Strengthens Presence in Arizona and SouthwestANAHEIM, CA, USA, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ATI Restoration, LLC ("ATI" or "Company"), America’s largest family-operated restoration contractor and a national leader in restoration, environmental remediation, and reconstruction services, announced today it has acquired Comprehensive Risk Services, LLC of Phoenix. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Comprehensive Risk Services (CRS) was founded in 2004 to meet the rigid infection control and regulatory compliance rules of a large healthcare system. The founders quickly saw an opportunity to offer restoration services to the broader commercial market and soon began targeting hospitals and school districts throughout Arizona. Today CRS is a leader in environmental remediation, healthcare, and K-12, and is proud to provide restoration services to 95% of Arizona’s public schools.
The company’s five owners, Grant Barclay, Steve Beirl, Ken Knutson, Jordan Law, and Kellin Ulibarri, eschew conventional titles, preferring instead to go by the Ownership Group comprised of five managing members. Despite the company’s unconventional management structure, or perhaps because of it, the company has become the undisputed leader in commercial restoration throughout Arizona.
“It’s always been important to us to maintain the close-knit family culture our founders instilled,” said member manager Ken Knutson. “That includes having an open-door policy and offering benefits to all our team members. ATI shares our dedication to employees, customers, and community and we’re excited to join the ATI family.”
“I’ve long admired CRS and the outstanding reputation they have in the Arizona market,” said ATI President, Jeff Moore. “Our companies share similar cultures and values. I’m excited to welcome the ownership group and all 90 CRS team members to the ATI family.”
CRS is ATI’s fourteenth acquisition since launching its accelerated growth strategy in 2020. The strategic acquisition complements the Company’s existing offices in Phoenix and Tucson.
About ATI Restoration, LLC
Established in 1989 by Gary Moore, ATI Restoration is America’s largest family-operated restoration contractor. Headquartered in Anaheim, California, the Company specializes in restoration, environmental, and reconstruction services following natural and man-made disasters with an unwavering commitment to customer service. ATI employs over 2,000 employees operating out of 66 offices nationwide.
About Comprehensive Risk Services
Founded in 2004 to meet the rigid infection control and regulatory compliance rules of a large healthcare system, today CRS provides asbestos, lead, and mold remediation, building safety, fire and water restoration, and reconstruction services to commercial clients from their two offices in Phoenix and Tucson.
