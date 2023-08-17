Highlights from Construction Links Network - August 17, 2023
Peer-to-peer content sharing platform for the construction, building and design communitySUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction Links Network is a unique news platform where members "Get More Eyes" on their digital content and increasing their SEO.
The network includes thousands of Canadian construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more.
Members use this platform to share and onboard their digital content on the Internet, through social media and our popular Round Up News Magazine. Ideal for product / service releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, videos and more.
Welcome to this edition of the Round Up News Magazine published by Construction Links Network.
Top videos this week include a look at the basics of Geotechnical Investigation - what it entails, and some of the potential uses. This Civil Mentors video will also help you get a better understanding of soil investigation - from excavation to laboratory testing.
The second top video is courtesy of Cool Tech who highlight the latest in next-level road technologies. Building roads isn't the only part, repairing and maintaining can be pretty difficult and time-consuming too.
Content shares from members this week include:
• T. Harris Environmental Management Inc. introduces Simon Xian as Manager of Environmental Services
• 5 Must-Have Features for Jobsite Security
• Culture in Construction: Why it Matters, and How to Make it Better
• How Heavy Construction Scheduling and Dispatching Software Works
• BUILDEX Alberta 2023 Preview
• Transform Your Organization with Real-time Data & Insights
• IWSH to Launch New Plumbing Champions Initiative in Australia
• Constructing History: Unveiling the Ancient Techniques that Shaped Our World
• Working Group to Develop Cured-in-Place-Piping Inspectors Professional Qualifications Standard
• How to Work Safely on a Roof
• New Report Finds Only One Ontario City is Affordable With an Average Income
• APEC Forum Explores Importance of International Standards for Safe Drinking Water, Product Compliance and Properly Trained Workforce
• Getting Your Business Ready Before Hurricane Strikes
Make sure to also check out ConTech Trends and Innovations – No. 20. This blog series offers in-depth coverage of the most important developments in construction technology. Whether you’re interested in the latest software platforms, the newest building materials, or the cutting-edge research shaping the future of the industry, you’ll find it all here.
We invite companies and organizations that regularly create blogs, podcasts, webinars and videos to learn how to “get more eyes” on digital content. Book a demo with publisher Arnie Gess and get a free content share.
Join your peers by subscribing to the popular Round Up News Magazine delivered to your in-box every Thursday morning.
About
Established in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform specifically for the construction, building and design community. Arnie Gess, publisher, and president operates his business in Sundre, Alberta, Canada overlooking the beautiful Rocky Mountains.
Arnie Gess
Construction Links Network
+1 403-589-4832
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube