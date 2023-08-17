NPI Offers Proven Proprietary Turnkey Approach, Promoting and Selling Global Products to Merchandisers
NPI Offers Proven Proprietary Turnkey Approach, Promoting and Selling Global Products to Grocery, Drug and Convenience Store Chains, MerchandisersBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International (NPI), has devised an innovative strategy named "Evolution of Distribution" to support both domestic and international brands in the health, wellness, beauty, and sports nutrition sectors, ensuring their successful launch in the US market.
Gould, with his vast experience in the retail industry, commented, “Over the years, I observed countless mistakes companies made, particularly foreign brands and startups. They would often squander substantial resources, diminishing their profit margins due to unexpected costs. I knew there had to be a more efficient method.”
This realization led to the inception of the “Evolution of Distribution” nearly two decades ago. Gould stated, “This unique system offers a turnkey solution, ensuring rapid market entry while being cost-effective. By encompassing all essential stages of a product launch under the NPI umbrella, we provide brands the ideal launchpad.”
Boca Raton-based NPI, a renowned global brand management company, brings an all-inclusive offering. From sales support, marketing services, guidance on FDA regulatory compliance to operational expertise, NPI is the linchpin for successful product launch campaigns.
“Our veteran sales team has the know-how of dealing efficiently with retail buyers. Moreover, for our international clientele, we not only facilitate smooth customs clearances but also offer warehousing and final shipping to retailers. Plus, with a top-tier FDA lawyer on our team, we ensure product labels adhere to stringent regulations,” Gould explained.
Furthermore, Gould is also the brains behind InHealth Media (IHM), a specialized marketing agency in the health and wellness niche. He said, "IHM crafts strategic marketing plans that envelop a gamut of services – PR, media outreach, digital campaigns, and television promotions.”
He further added, “Combining both traditional and digital marketing tools, NPI is effectively the gateway for brands looking to make their mark in America.”
For an in-depth look at what NPI offers, please visit www.nutricompany.com.
MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds.
