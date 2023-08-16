Soutron Global Discusses Knowledge Transfer Gap in HR Solutions in Latest Podcast
Knowledge transfer, SharePoint silos, onboarding challenges, documenting and retrieving work product, and the need for APIs with metadata discussedSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- International library, archives, information, and knowledge management solutions market leader Soutron Global announces the availability of a new “Vertical File” podcast hosted by John Connolly, MLIS, PMP that features a lively discussion with Patricia Heath, PMP, SHRM-SCP covering knowledge transfer, SharePoint silos, onboarding challenges, documenting and retrieving work product, and the need for APIs with strong metadata to tie applications together.
In this podcast, Connelly discusses the value of using technology to facilitate true learning and how to navigate that landscape with a human touch, especially with regards to onboarding, offboarding, and succession planning. Heath concurs with the issues, stating that a lot of time is spent archiving data in HR systems. The challenge is how to manage and transfer the knowledge that is needed to do the job. If it is not documented, it is not remembered.
The discussion continued with observations on the need for organization-wide standards for on-boarding, and reasons why offboarding is more difficult due to how SharePoint works. “SharePoint creates silos,” states Heath. “Each team works differently, and yes during offboarding I can access MS365 files, but the challenge is that you have to know what to look for.” Not knowing what to look for across SharePoint teams and their information silos makes knowledge transfer difficult.
To address this challenge, John discusses the need for cross-functional APIs with strong common metadata to tie work product or project artifacts together, along with KM archival functionality, which typically is not a part of an HR system. That would help address the gap in HR systems, the way people work, and information retrieval.
Listen to the podcast: https://www.soutron.com/en_us/podcast/
