Lane closures on the Iowa 9/Wisconsin 82 bridge over the Mississippi River near Lansing begin on Tuesday, Aug. 22

Posted on: August 16, 2023

MASON CITY, Iowa – Aug. 16, 2023 – If you travel on the Iowa 9/Wisconsin 82 bridge over the Mississippi River near Lansing you need to be aware of lane closures on the bridge scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday Aug. 22, 23, and 24, weather permitting, to allow crews to install bridge monitoring equipment.

While work is being done you will be assisted through the work zone with flaggers. A lane-width restriction of 10 feet will be in place while work is taking place. The work is related to the upcoming bridge construction project, but not the start of construction.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

For general information about this project contact Clayton Burke, District 2 Office, at 515-290-2376 or [email protected]