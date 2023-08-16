TCEQ approves fines totaling $1,112,520

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $1,110,645 against 45 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: 20 air quality, four multi-media, one municipal solid waste, four municipal wastewater discharges, two petroleum storage tanks, six public water systems, one sludge, and three water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement category: one multi-media, one public water system, and two utilities.

In addition, on Aug.15, the executive director approved penalties totaling $1,875 against one entity.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Sept. 6, 2023. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel.