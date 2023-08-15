Submit Release
Telegram of condolences to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin

TAJIKISTAN, August 15 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, sent a telegram of condolences to the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, which reads:

"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

With a feeling of deep sadness, we received the news of numerous human casualties as a result of an explosion at a gas station in the city of Makhachkala, the Republic of Dagestan.

Please convey our sincere condolences and words of sympathy to the families and friends of the victims. I wish all the injured a speedy recovery."

