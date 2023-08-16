Start of a working trip in Roshtkala district, commissioning of "Sebzor" HPP substation, 110-kV PTLs "Sebzor-Khorugh", "Vanj-Rushon" and a solar power plant in Murgob district

TAJIKISTAN, August 16 - On August 16, in continuation of his working visit to the cities and districts of Badakhshan Mountainous Autonomous Province, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in order to familiarize himself with the living conditions of the people, the implementation of state programs, development and construction works, opening of a number of new facilities and meeting with residents came to Roshtkala district.

In Roshtkala district, the head of state first commissioned the electric substation of the "Sebzor" hydropower plant.

It was reported that the construction work on the electric substation of the "Sebzor" HPP was started by the contractor of the project "Madad" LLC in February 2022, and the works have been fully completed to date.

The equipment was fully installed, and after testing, the substation was accepted by the customer.

The voltage of the electric substation of the "Sebzor" HPP is 110 kV, it has 4 transformers, including 2 main transformers with a capacity of 15 megavolts, 1 transformer 35/10 kilovolts with a capacity of 2.5 megavolts, 1 self-saving transformer 35/04 kilovolts with a capacity of 160 Kilovoltmeter is installed.

The customer of the facility is "Pamir Energy" OJSC. The project was proposed by the "Energosetproekt" LLC and was built with the financing of development partners.

The total area of the substation is 3 thousand 696 square meters, and it is connected to the general network through 3 power transmission lines.

The new substations allow to restore the loss of electric power during the load of the electric grid to the amount of 2.5 MW, and to ensure the reliable transmission of electric power to the areas with increasing demand in the territory of Badakhshan Mountainous Autonomous Province.

Here, the Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, figuratively commissioned the 110 kilovolt power transmission lines "Sebzor-Khorugh", "Vanj-Rushon" and a solar power plant in Murgob district.

The 110-kV "Sebzor-Khorug" power transmission lines are 18 kilometers long and connect the 110-kilovolt "Sebzor" and "Khorug" substations of Roshtkala district and of the city of Khorug.

Construction work on these power transmission lines was underway from February to September 2022.

The construction of the transmission lines, which consists of 72 pillars, was completed by the "Sajar" construction company.

The length of the 110-kilovolt "Vanj-Rushon" power transmission lines is 57.3 kilometers and connects the 110-kilovolt "Dashtak" substation of Vanj with the 110-kilovolt "Voznavd" substation of Rushon.

The construction of these transmission lines was completed by "Marbut" LLC and "Badakhshan TADES" LLC.

110 kilovolt "Vanj-Rushon" power transmission lines run through 250 poles.

Also here, the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon became familiar with the activity and production capacity of a solar power plant in Murgob district.

As it was informed, the solar power plant with a capacity of 600 kilowatts and a system of energy storage in batteries of 1200 kilowatts/hour was built, and its area is equal to 12 thousand square meters. 1060 solar batteries are installed in it.

It should be noted that solar energy is used as a renewable resource, is environmentally friendly and does not produce harmful emissions during the active stage of use.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, expressed his satisfaction with the implementation of projects on the construction of electrical substations in the mountainous regions of the country, noting that access to energy, especially for mountainous regions, plays a key role in achieving the goals of sustainable development.