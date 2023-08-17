Sunergy Systems is Celebrating its 18 Year Anniversary
Washington State’s Most Trusted Solar Company
We are thrilled to be celebrating 18 years. Our employee-owned solar company has installed 18.7 Megawatts of solar on the homes and businesses of 2,198 customers — making a difference every day!”SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunergy Systems, an employee-owned company is celebrating 18 years of helping homeowners go solar with premium panels, equipment and the best in class warranty.
— Howard Lamb, Founder of Sunergy Systems
Since 2005, the company has been fulfilling three primary goals: to provide sustainable energy solutions and practices to protect the environment; to offer world-class customer service to all those they serve; and to create meaningful careers for those who share the company’s environmental and service goals.
As an Employee-Owned Corporation, the company works hard every day to maintain their goals while becoming established as one of the most well-respected and experienced solar providers in the Pacific Northwest. The company continues to attract the best solar professionals in the industry due to their employee-ownership. They have created and continue to support a company culture of integrity, quality, and impeccable customer service. It’s no surprise that they have one of the state’s longest-tenured solar team which guarantees that every customer has a crew of seasoned professionals throughout all stages of their solar experience for a seamless and simple process.
Sunergy also actively engages in sustainable education for our employees and the community, and financially supports amazing nonprofits through their charitable giving program. In 2022 Sunergy Systems donated 9.0% of their profits to non-profit organizations.
“We are thrilled to be celebrating 18 years of service to solar customers, our communities and the earth,” stated Howard Lamb, Founder of Sunergy Systems. “Our employee-owned solar company has installed 18.7 Megawatts of solar on the homes and businesses of 2,198 customers — continuing to make a difference every day!”
Sunergy Systems is an award-winning residential dealer who demonstrates excellence in consultation, design, finance options and customer satisfaction. They handle the solar energy process for customers including system design, permitting, installation, and backup storage. For more information visit sunergysystems.com.
About Sunergy Systems
Since 2005 Sunergy Systems, an employee-owned company, has been designing, permitting, and installing solar energy systems and back-up storage using the best technology and craftsmanship for residential applications throughout the entire Puget Sound area. Offering one of Washington State’s most comprehensive warranty and performance guarantee, Sunergy has made a name for itself as a trusted partner for customers’ energy needs. Sunergy Systems provides the most advanced and energy-efficient solar panels in the world to reduce monthly electric bills. Solar energy is clean, renewable, and reliable, and adds significant value to properties.
###
Howard Lamb
Sunergy Systems
+1 206-297-0086
howardl@sunergysystems.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other