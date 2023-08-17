The Sisters of the Valley Proudly Announce the Coming of Cannafest September 9 & 10

novitiate sister in the garden of 'weeden' women of plant medicine walking their garden of hemp plants a poster announcing the Eureka (Humboldt County) festival in September

Join the Sisters of the Valley at a weekend festival in Eureka, California; bring the family. Games, music, food and entertainment for all ages.

I've never been to Humboldt and the growers and community activists of that county are legendary, so I am, personally, very excited about our trip.” — Sister Halla, Mississippi-born & bred, Californian now

MERCED, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Sisters announced today that they will be attending the cannabis festival in Eureka, California, on September 9th and 10th and are hoping many plant medicine enthusiasts join them. This will be the Sisters' first return to Humboldt in five years, and they are excited to be participating in the events, hosting a booth, and even riding in the ‘Yes We Cann’ Community parade Sunday morning.The festival is open air at the Halvorson Waterfront Park in Eureka, California, and includes music, games, seed swapping and awards. The music venue includes tribute bands for Pink Floyd, Guns 'n Roses, and Jimi Hendrix.The Sisters of the Valley have been making and selling healthful lifestyle products using natural plants since early in 2015. They have a patent pending for their moon-cycle medicine-making practices and sisterhoods budding in Mexico, Brazil, and New Zealand. The sisters can be found at www.sistersofthevalley.org and discount weekend tickets and lodging can be found at www.cannafest.com “Visiting Humboldt is a bit like visiting a small country of its own, where they have their own distinct culture. Everyone there is green in practice, not just in talk, and everyone there understands plant-based medicine and the cannabis industry and trends. These kinds of gatherings are a chance to be with our own people, and are very nourishing to the soul.” (Sister Camilla, Mexico)

a video collage of the sisters at their farm in California