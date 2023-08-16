New Transformational Sales Course, Théia™ Creates Unprecedented Results
Elevate careers and receive extraordinary results
Théia™ is not just another sales course! It is a transformational experience that prioritizes you, the sales person, and unlocks your innate potential.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Joanna Chanis, renowned Revenue Growth Expert , Speaker and Author, is thrilled to announce the launch of her groundbreaking self-paced course, Théia™. This career changing, luxury experience is designed specifically for sales professionals and entrepreneurs seeking to elevate their careers and achieve exceptional results.
“Théia™ is not just another sales course. It is a transformational experience that prioritizes you, the sales person, and unlocks your innate potential,” says Joanna Chanis.
In a world where over 1 trillion dollars are spent annually on sales forces, why are 74% of all sales people “failing?”
While most sales trainings are focused on outward facing metrics, Théia™ is a holistic journey that prioritizes the individual within the salesperson, unlocks their innate potential and reshapes their approach to sales. It is meticulously crafted to help business owners and sales professionals master the tools that Joanna Chanis has spent decades developing and validating across a multitude of sectors. Théia™ offers a revolutionary solution that propels sales skills to new heights.
The course delves into the art of persuasion and the psychology of decision-making, while also emphasizing the importance of building genuine connections. Participants will master skills that enable them to effortlessly influence prospects, create meaningful connections and navigate objections with confidence. Théia™ focuses not only on professional development but also on personal growth, providing practical strategies to become a trusted advisor rather than a transactional salesperson.
For more information about Théia™ and to enroll in the course, please visit https://joannachanis.com/theia.
Joanna Chanis,renowned Revenue Growth Expert , Speaker and Author, catapults entrepreneurs and large-scale companies into a more productive and successful business life. With a 12-year corporate executive background running large teams and closing big deals, Joanna understands the pressure of hitting a target number. Joanna helps companies and entrepreneurs gain clarity and hyper-awareness of their goals.
