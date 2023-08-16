Enavate Boosts Client Support for Dynamics GP & Business Central with Addition of Microsoft Alumni to Services Teams
These new team members are anxious to help our clients leverage Dynamics GP and transition to the Cloud with Business Central.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Enavate, an industry-leading Microsoft Partner, has added 12 Microsoft Dynamics GP and Business Central (BC) support services alumni to its team. These seasoned ERP experts formerly addressed and resolved inquiries related to GP and BC that were directly submitted to Microsoft.
— Thomas Ajspur, CEO
With their combined 100+ years of GP and BC experience, these new team members significantly strengthen Enavate’s capacity to better assist its clients. Enavate has added nine members to the Dynamics GP Advisory Service Team and three members to the Dynamics BC Delivery Team.
“As passionate long-time members of the Dynamics community, this dedicated team looks forward to helping users from across the Microsoft ecosystem who may be searching for comprehensive product expertise and assistance with both Microsoft Dynamics GP and Dynamics 365 Business Central,” said Thomas Ajspur, CEO.
“These new team members are anxious to help our clients leverage Dynamics GP and transition to the Cloud with Business Central. With their deep, front-line experience in these applications and tools with Microsoft, they are ready to make an immediate impact in guiding our clients on their journey.”
Enavate is thrilled to welcome these industry veterans on board, as they play a pivotal role in bolstering and empowering small and mid-sized businesses. Leveraging the complete potential of these Microsoft solutions, the team aims to streamline financial processes, connect operations, enhance productivity, and strategically position these businesses for accelerated future growth.
For more information on Enavate’s Dynamics GP Advisory Services or Dynamics BC Delivery Teams, please email clientsfirst@enavate.com or call 303-469-2346
About Enavate
Enavate is a technology company that transforms businesses and the lives they touch through services and solutions spanning industry, platform, and functionality. As an industry-leading Microsoft Partner, the Enavate team of more than 400 professionals helps organizations get to the Cloud, maximize technology investments and drive new business. Enavate provides consulting, software implementations, systems upgrades, Cloud deployments, and managed IT services to more than 3,500 clients across North America. Learn more about Enavate, our culture of empowerment, and our fresh approach to helping companies innovate, grow and navigate change at www.enavate.com.
