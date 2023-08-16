MG MARZEN: AN ADVENTURE OF LOVE AND JUSTICE
Follow Mick and Marie as they navigate the dangers of investigating in Mg Marzen’s The Mick and Marie Story: Adventure, Love.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Follow the story of Mickey Swift and Marie Sweet, two determined individuals with a passion for uncovering the truth. As a photographer and reporter duo, they're on the hunt for a story about a bogus animal rescue center, but what they uncover is far more sinister than they could have ever imagined.
From the heart of California's national forest to the depths of synthetic medicine testing on child laborers and teen runaways, their investigation leads them down a path filled with peril and excitement. Along the way, they discover their growing feelings for each other, adding a touch of romance to their action-packed journey.
But the danger they face is not to be taken lightly, and the stakes are higher than ever before. Mountain climbing, cliff dancing, hang gliding, and more, they must overcome a series of high-octane challenges if they want to survive. "The Mick and Marie Story: Adventure, Love" is a captivating and exhilarating tale that will leave individuals breathless and begging for more. Get ready to be swept off into a world of danger and passion.
Delve deeper into the narrative of Mg Marzen's "The Mick and Marie Story: Adventure, Love" by purchasing it on Amazon in Kindle or Paperback. Also available at Barnes and Noble and other digital book stores all across the globe!
Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client’s projects to their best potential.
Elmer Teves
Olympus Story House
+18188090723 ext.
email us here