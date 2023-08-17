Intelligage Launches RAM to Accelerate Opportunities in Real Time, Attain Revenue Accuracy and Gain Board Confidence

Intelligage's Revenue Acceleration Mentor enhances forecast accuracy by capturing real-time buying signals. Frank McCracken appointed COO to drive growth.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligage launches Revenue Acceleration Mentor (RAM), an AI-powered sales tool that stops revenue leaks and brings accuracy and transparency to the sales forecasting process by capturing previously overlooked prospect buying signals.

Although Intelligage was the first in the market to bring AI to the customer success space, they are expanding from a point solution to a predictive revenue platform, realizing that their AI technology is optimally suited for augmenting revenue teams focused on net new business and renewals. The company's new offering, RAM, revolutionizes the way you connect by harnessing real-time buying signals to accelerate opportunities attaining revenue accuracy that results in a forecast that you can take to the board. RAM automatically extracts nuanced buying signals directly from the customer and updates buyer decision criteria in your CRM, providing enhanced visibility into deal progress. This granular, real-time qualitative insight results in significant improvements to forecast accuracy.

By pivoting to apply AI to sales forecasting challenges, Intelligage is poised to revolutionize how enterprise sales teams predict and manage revenue pipelines. The ability to capture previously invisible customer sentiment signals unlocks transformative levels of forecasting insight and precision.

To accelerate RAM's growth, Intelligage has brought on seasoned SaaS executive Frank McCracken as Chief Operating Officer. With his proven track record of success driving growth at IBM, CapGemini, Salesforce, Marketo, and Showpad, Frank will provide the leadership needed to rapidly scale RAM adoption.

“While we know the revenue intelligence category is crowded, we are the only company that drives opportunity acceleration from real-time buying signals resulting in an accurate revenue forecast that you can take to the board. said Intelligage Founder and CEO Bryan Plaster. "We are thrilled to bring this game-changing capability to market with Frank McCracken's go to market leadership and experience."

Also, Intelligage will be hosting a series of launch events, including a pre-launch party at SaaStr on September 6th, followed by a launch at Dreamforce (September 12 - 14) and a post-launch event at TechCrunch Disrupt (September 19 - 21). Learn more here: www.intelligage.io/events

To learn more about Revenue Acceleration Manager, visit www.intelligage.io/RAM.

About Intelligage

