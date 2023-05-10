Media Alert: Intelligage Predict to be unveiled at Gainsight's Pulse Event

Intelligage, a leading provider of AI-powered sales and customer success solutions, is thrilled to announce its Silver sponsorship of Gainsight's Pulse event.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligage, a leading provider of AI-powered sales and customer success solutions, is thrilled to announce its Silver sponsorship of Gainsight's upcoming Pulse event. The event will take place from May 17-18, 2023, at San Francisco's Moscone Center.

Intelligage is excited to return for the third year in a row as a proud exhibitor and reveal its latest innovation, Intelligage Predict, which uses non-verbal sentiment and intent data to help companies forecast deals with unprecedented accuracy. The latest in AI solutions allows business users to train machine learning models with 20/20 hindsight; understanding events that led to previous churns or expansions. The solution will be officially launched on June 1st, but attendees can get a sneak peek of its capabilities at Pulse.

Intelligage will also host the AI Coach Challenge at its booth. Using Intelligage Coach’s sophisticated facial recognition technology to detect not only when a person is smiling but also when they lean in with intent or look away with boredom. Participants will interact with an avatar and deliver a pitch that will be scored based on various metrics. Top performers will receive prizes.

Intelligage’s founder, Bryan Plaster made an early bet on Gainsight as their fifth customer, supporting their Series A which gave birth to the first Pulse Customer Success Conference ever. Intelligage was born in the Customer Success eco-system on the Sightline Vault, Gainsight’s Marketplace almost three years ago with support from Dan Steinman, Chief Evangelist for Gainsight, also on Intelligage’s board of directors. To schedule an interview with Intelligage's executive team or to learn more about its solutions, please contact Jennifer Hom at jen@intelligage.io by May 15th.

Based in Dallas, Intelligage (formerly CompleteCSM) specializes in helping customers optimize playbooks in real-time, leveraging the authentic sentiment of buyers and customers, and reducing churn when overlaid with CRM opportunity data. Learn more at https://intelligage.io.