Introducing Intelligage Predict: AI-Powered Sales and Customer Success Forecasting Solution

At Gainsight's Pulse, Intelligage previews Intelligage Predict which uses non-verbal sentiment and intent data to forecast deals with unprecedented accuracy.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligage, a leading provider of AI-powered sales and customer success solutions, introduces its latest innovation, Intelligage Predict. This solution leverages non-verbal sentiment and intent data to forecast deals with unprecedented accuracy, giving businesses the edge they need to succeed in a competitive marketplace. With Intelligage Predict, business users can train machine learning models with 20/20 hindsight, analyzing the events that led to previous churns or expansions.

Intelligage previewed this exciting solution at Gainsight's Pulse, where the company is a silver sponsor and proud exhibitor for the third consecutive year. Also at the event, Intelligage also hosted the AI Coach Challenge, using its sophisticated facial recognition technology to evaluate participants' interactions with an avatar and score their pitches based on various metrics. Top performers received prizes.

Dan Steinman, Chief Evangelist at Gainsight, sees Intelligage’s Intelligence Engagement Platform as a must-have for all software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies: “Deep sentiment analysis of conversations, far beyond Net Promoter Score (NPS), will be required for modern Customer Success teams to quickly identify wayward customers and course-correct. The consumption economy will largely leave behind the concept of renewals, forcing companies to broaden into a 4D view of customer health and treat it with an even higher degree of urgency.”

The Intelligage booth at Pulse will also be host to critical ecosystem partners. Scott Edmonds from Syncari states that “Machine Learning has a voracious appetite for data to accurately analyze emotional patterns from every interaction combined with operational usage and CRM data. Deep integration of every nuanced data silo is required enabling Intelligage Predict to consume it all through Syncari’s Automated Customer Data Platform.

“NPS is an overly simplistic and lagging indicator. There is no substitute for ongoing, direct, and honest dialog with customers, especially about the people that touch them such as Customer Success Managers. The specific customer feedback Repora collects on well-researched attributes of success, combined with Intelligage Coach provide actionable intelligence that is indispensable to building a world class customer-facing team,” says John Ghashghai, Founder and CEO of Repora.

Intelligage's innovative approach to sales and customer success gives GTM teams the insights they need to build dynamic, data-driven playbooks that capture non-verbal sentiment and buyer intent on every video call. Sales and CS leaders can quickly identify which calls to review and when buyers are most engaged, allowing them to qualify, win, and retain customers with confidence and accuracy. Intelligage's focus on understanding the missing 93% of the conversation using the power of EQ, AI, and machine learning has helped customers predict churn with 90% accuracy, resulting in increased client retention and boosted profits.

To learn more about how Intelligage Predict can help you forecast deals with unparalleled accuracy, join Intelligage’s leadership, customers, and advisors at the Intelligage Predict Launch Party on June 1st at 11am CT. Register here to attend.