Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,370 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,166 in the last 365 days.

HealthCorum Introduces a Unified Solution for Price and Quality Transparency

HealthCorum Logo

HealthCorum Logo

We're excited to bring together all of the critical components necessary for a complete transparency solution.”
— Murat Alpman
BOSTON, MA, USA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HealthCorum, a Boston-based healthcare data analytics company, has introduced the HealthCorum Transparency Hub, a comprehensive solution that delivers best-in-class transparency components to help organizations effortlessly comply with price transparency mandate requirements while giving consumers greater confidence in their healthcare decisions. The company's provider quality scores complete the picture and help realize price transparency's full potential.

The solution includes a unified API that delivers quality transparency, price transparency, out-of-pocket calculations, and patient to provider matching. Market leading applications and point solutions partner with HealthCorum to deliver these capabilities, supporting consumers and care navigators in the provider search and selection process.

Murat Alpman, HealthCorum's Chief Innovation Officer, said, "We're excited to bring together all of the critical components necessary for a complete transparency solution." Alpman continued, "Health plans, self-funded employers, and their technology solution providers can now integrate seamlessly with one centralized data hub for all of their transparency needs".

HealthCorum's scores are designed to work alongside price transparency data in provider search directories, driving value and reducing wasteful spending. In addition to shopping on cost, consumers can see which providers are most experienced at performing the procedure and compare similar providers in any given market.

With a single solution, HealthCorum clients will be able to avoid inefficiencies and integration problems while unlocking resources to devote to their core business.

###

About HealthCorum

HealthCorum specializes in transforming healthcare data to create actionable information. As a data analytics company founded with the mission to reduce healthcare costs through identifying and reducing low-value care, HealthCorum helps organizations optimize provider networks and shift utilization to high-value providers and facilities. Public and private organizations use HealthCorum's provider scores and insights to power a myriad of strategic initiatives, such as guiding members towards high-performing providers and enhancing price transparency in provider search tools. With one of the broadest coverages of provider specialties and sub-specialties in the market, HealthCorum delivers accurate comparison of providers and facilities to their peers. Please visit Healthcorum.com to learn more.

Keith Somers
HealthCorum
+1 617-221-7190
media@healthcorum.com

You just read:

HealthCorum Introduces a Unified Solution for Price and Quality Transparency

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more