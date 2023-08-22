HealthCorum Introduces a Unified Solution for Price and Quality Transparency
We're excited to bring together all of the critical components necessary for a complete transparency solution.”BOSTON, MA, USA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HealthCorum, a Boston-based healthcare data analytics company, has introduced the HealthCorum Transparency Hub, a comprehensive solution that delivers best-in-class transparency components to help organizations effortlessly comply with price transparency mandate requirements while giving consumers greater confidence in their healthcare decisions. The company's provider quality scores complete the picture and help realize price transparency's full potential.
— Murat Alpman
The solution includes a unified API that delivers quality transparency, price transparency, out-of-pocket calculations, and patient to provider matching. Market leading applications and point solutions partner with HealthCorum to deliver these capabilities, supporting consumers and care navigators in the provider search and selection process.
Murat Alpman, HealthCorum's Chief Innovation Officer, said, "We're excited to bring together all of the critical components necessary for a complete transparency solution." Alpman continued, "Health plans, self-funded employers, and their technology solution providers can now integrate seamlessly with one centralized data hub for all of their transparency needs".
HealthCorum's scores are designed to work alongside price transparency data in provider search directories, driving value and reducing wasteful spending. In addition to shopping on cost, consumers can see which providers are most experienced at performing the procedure and compare similar providers in any given market.
With a single solution, HealthCorum clients will be able to avoid inefficiencies and integration problems while unlocking resources to devote to their core business.
###
About HealthCorum
HealthCorum specializes in transforming healthcare data to create actionable information. As a data analytics company founded with the mission to reduce healthcare costs through identifying and reducing low-value care, HealthCorum helps organizations optimize provider networks and shift utilization to high-value providers and facilities. Public and private organizations use HealthCorum's provider scores and insights to power a myriad of strategic initiatives, such as guiding members towards high-performing providers and enhancing price transparency in provider search tools. With one of the broadest coverages of provider specialties and sub-specialties in the market, HealthCorum delivers accurate comparison of providers and facilities to their peers. Please visit Healthcorum.com to learn more.
Keith Somers
HealthCorum
+1 617-221-7190
media@healthcorum.com