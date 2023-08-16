For the Second Consecutive Year, Audigent Makes the Inc. 5000, Placing it Among Fastest-Growing Ad Tech Companies
Data, Identity, and Curation leader is among top 10% of fastest growing private companies in America based on revenue growthNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. revealed today that Audigent, the leading data identity, curation and activation platform, ranks No. 507 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest growing private companies in America. Audigent is the 45th fastest-growing company in the NY-NJ-PA area and the 69th in the software industry.
The prestigious ranking for a second consecutive year provides insights for the most successful private companies in America. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
With 1,155% growth over the past three years, Audigent’s second year on the list places the company among the top 10% of the fastest-growing companies in America. The company continues to outpace the advertising technology industry as well, ranking in the top 10% for a second year within the sector as the 7th fastest-growing company in Ad Tech. Audigent is also the 38th fastest-growing company in New York State.
“Data Curation is undeniably a big part of the future of how data will be monetized and actioned across the programmatic ecosystem,” said Drew Stein, Audigent CEO and co-founder. “We’ve been pioneering new, more privacy-safe and futureproof frameworks for activating data that are providing exciting alternatives to our brand and media agency partners and the industry as a whole as our sector continues to evolve. Our sustained growth is not just product-based - it is the result of our passionate, hard-working team’s efforts to build innovative technologies and solutions that move our industry forward.”
In a fiercely competitive arena, Audigent has showcased an extraordinary ability to not only navigate challenges but to thrive. Its ability to remain at the top of the Inc 5000 serves as a reflection of its momentum, products/services, strategies, and the impact curation has made on the industry.
As the largest creator and operator of curated marketplaces, Audigent’s pioneering approach to programmatic advertising activates data from the supply side by packaging inventory and data together to drive maximum addressability, performance and efficiency for media buyers. This process, called curation, drives Audigent's award-winning suite of PMP products and private marketplace used by some of the largest brands and media agencies and provides publishers with critical monetization tools.
Audigent’s growth in the past year has also included partnerships with many of the ecosystem’s largest data providers, including Experian, IBM, Comscore, TransUnion, Equifax, and Epsilon, all of which have made their data assets available in Audigent’s SmartPMP™, ContextualPMP™ and CognitivePMP™ products.
The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238%. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.
For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.
“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”
About Audigent
Audigent is the leading data activation, curation and identity platform. Audigent’s pioneering data platform unlocks the power of privacy-safe, first-party data to maximize addressability and monetization of media at scale without using cookies. As one of the industry’s first data curation platforms powered by its unique identity suite (Hadron ID™), Audigent is transforming the programmatic landscape with its innovative SmartPMP™, ContextualPMP™ and CognitivePMP™ products, which use artificial intelligence and machine learning to package and optimize consumer-safe data with premium inventory supply at scale. Providing value and performance for the world’s largest brands and global media agencies across 100,000+ campaigns each month, Audigent's verified, opt-in data drives monetization for premium publisher and data partners that include: Condé Nast, TransUnion, Warner Music Group, Penske Media Corporation, a360 Media, Fandom and many others. For more information, visit www.audigent.com.
