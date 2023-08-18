City of South Salt Lake, UT Improves Reporting with Cartegraph Asset Management
The City anticipates enhanced collaboration across departments and the ability to make data-driven decisions with easeUTAH, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wanting a better way to plan for the long term and collaborate across departments, the City of South Salt Lake, UT was looking for a modern solution. It sought a reliable partner and found OpenGov, the leading provider of asset management software for local government.
Located in Salt Lake County and right next door to Salt Lake City, the City of South Salt Lake prides itself on being a proactive and innovative government. But challenges such as manual long-term planning with spreadsheets and hard-to-use software hindered its progress. In the City’s quest for improvement, Cartegraph Asset Management emerged as the ideal choice because of its user-friendly interface, powerful reporting tools, and commitment to quality.
Anticipating a positive transformation, by adopting Cartegraph Asset Management, the City anticipates enhanced collaboration across departments and the ability to make data-driven decisions with ease. Further, the software's seamless GIS integration will help redefine how the City manages its assets, making its work more efficient and streamlined.
The City of South Salt Lake, UT joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
